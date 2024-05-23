Tickets available now athofvillage.com

CANTON, OHIO - May 21, 2024 - Hall of Fame Villagetoday announced the exciting addition of Jackson Dean as the opening act for Carrie Underwood at the 2024 Concert for Legends. Set to electrify audiences, this extraordinary event will take place on August 4, 2024, at 8 p.m., ET, hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

"We are thrilled to unveil Jackson Dean as the opening act for Carrie Underwood at the 2024 Concert for Legends," exclaimed Amy Liles, SVP of Corporate Partnerships & Global Campus Events. "His dynamic energy and exceptional talent perfectly complement this star-studded occasion. Fans can anticipate an unforgettable evening of music, paying homage to both football legends and musical icons."

Jackson Dean, a rising country singer/songwriter known for his gritty, old-school style, emerged onto the scene with his debut album "GREENBROKE" under Big Machine Records. His single, "Don't Come Lookin'," became the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022, earning widespread acclaim and over 80 million streams. Dean has shared stages with country icons like Toby Keith and Miranda Lambert and appeared at prestigious events such as Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

Tickets for the 2024 Concert for Legends, featuring the incredible talents of Carrie Underwood and Jackson Dean, are available for purchase now at hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues-Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

ABOUTJACKSON DEAN:

Fast-rising Country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country. Mature beyond his years, Jackson opted to move out to a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather's property with no heat and no plumbing at just 18 years old. An adventurous and carefree spirit, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist, is also an old soul and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars. Bringing that same sense of adventure and downhome vibe to his songwriting, the "modern-day Country rambler" (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album GREENBROKE (out now via Big Machine Records). The Maryland native's single, "Don't Come Lookin'" was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut. Landing spots on the Billboard Hot 100, the soundtrack for Netflix's The Ice Road and a John Dutton scene in Yellowstone, the song 80 million streams. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice and Brothers Osborne and found himself on the bill for credible events like Austin City Limits and Stagecoach. Visit jacksondeanmusic.com for more information and upcoming tour dates.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hall of Fame Village

Madison Zurakowski

Madison.zurakowski@hofvillage.com