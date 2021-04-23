Log in
Hallador Energy Company Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Call

04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through May 11, 2021

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10155565

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.



Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 245 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 58,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hallador Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brent K. Bilsland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence D. Martin CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
David C. Hardie Independent Director
Steven R. Hardie Independent Director
Bryan Huntington Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY29.93%58
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.42%57 853
GLENCORE PLC25.54%53 611
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED23.88%17 284
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED71.24%12 054
COAL INDIA LIMITED-7.68%10 261
