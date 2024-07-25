Armada joins the iEnergy Ecosystem of customers and partners. iEnergy is the engineered cloud that connects field to the boardroom, by deploying, integrating, and managing sophisticated exploration and production (E&P) cloud applications across the enterprise.

Armada and Halliburton’s Landmark (NYSE: HAL) today announced an iEnergy Partner agreement (‘iEnergy Agreement”) to unlock the full capability of DecisionSpace365 and other 3rd party applications at the edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718950483/en/

Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Landmark Halliburton, and Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO, Armada (Photo: Business Wire)

Armada has built the first full-stack edge computing platform, enabled by recent revolutions in IoT, artificial intelligence and satellite connectivity. Along with an end-to-end software platform (“Commander”) that serves as a single source of truth for all of a company’s edge operations, Armada offers a complete hardware solution for the most optimal edge compute in remote areas: a data center-in-a-box (known as the “Galleon”) that can be deployed anywhere in the world, leveraging Starlink as needed for satellite backhaul.

Commenting on the iEnergy Agreement for Armada, CEO Dan Wright said, "We are excited to work with Halliburton, a global leader with over a century of innovation in the oil and gas industry, to bring its groundbreaking Landmark Solutions to the edge. The amount of data being generated at the edge is exploding, and this is particularly true for oil and gas companies. We look forward to enabling customers to utilize the combined power of Landmark’s Solutions and Armada's revolutionary Commander platform and Galleon modular data centers to solve mission-critical problems."

“Armada represents a unique opportunity to fully realize Landmark’s enterprise capabilities for real-time data processing, automated control algorithms and enhanced operational decision making at the edge. The joint solution allows operators to move decisions into the process and control loop thereby improving asset utilization and reliability,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Landmark Halliburton.

About Armada

Armada builds and operates a resilient, secure and scalable infrastructure, with a matching software component enabling a single control plane to easily manage and optimize data. The company’s mission is to enable connection and distribute the benefits inherent therein – anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.armada.ai.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718950483/en/