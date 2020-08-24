Log in
Halliburton : 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call

08/24/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday, October 19, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the third quarter 2020 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 358-9181 within North America or +1 (478) 219-0188 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until October 26, 2020. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 1236586.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 428 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 586 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,31x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 13 827 M 13 827 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 15,56 $
Last Close Price 15,74 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-35.68%13 827
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-53.78%25 791
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.72%10 140
DIALOG GROUP8.70%5 071
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-53.01%4 570
AKER ASA-25.56%4 155
Categories
