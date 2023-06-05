Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57:31 2023-06-05 pm EDT
31.14 USD   -1.60%
Halliburton : Acquires Resoptima To Enable DecisionSpace 365 Reservoir Modeling And Optimization

06/05/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
June 5, 2023 - Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it acquired Resoptima AS, a leading Norwegian technology company that specializes in data-driven reservoir management. This strategic acquisition will integrate the industry-leading reservoir modeling and predictive analytics of Resoptima into the Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365 suite.

Resoptima provides technology solutions that enhance oil and gas operators' ability to harness data for reservoir understanding, driving efficiency in oil extraction, resource management, and risk mitigation. To date, more than 130 active fields globally have benefited from Resoptima's technology, enjoying improved production volume predictions and comprehensive assessments of uncertainties and risks.

Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting, said, "The combination of Resoptima's best-in-class reservoir engineering and science with Landmark's leadership in geology and drilling allows Halliburton to offer unique and innovative solutions that enhance exploration success and reservoir recovery."

Launched in 2013 and developed with input from dozens of customers, Resoptima's software helps increase reservoir recovery factors and deliver cost savings on reservoir intervention projects by preventing costly mistakes like underperforming well drilling and unnecessary injection volumes.

"Oil and gas remain integral to global energy supply," said Atila Mellilo, the former CEO of Resoptima who joins the Halliburton Landmark leadership team. "To ensure the industry continues to evolve, we must focus on technologies that promote highly efficient production processes. The vision we share with Halliburton Landmark of a unified ensemble modeling approach will allow us to drive innovation, deliver increasing value to our customers, and expand our market reach."

DecisionSpace365 and Resoptima solutions provide open architectures and interoperability with third-party software. The combined portfolio will maintain these features, enhancing existing and future customers' ability to capitalize on their previous investments.

Per Øyvind Seljebotn, senior vice president, Exploration and Reservoir Development at Aker BP, said, "Resoptima's solutions have become an integral component of Aker BP's digitalization portfolio. As a long-term customer and investor in Resoptima, we look forward to the benefits of this joint technology."

Halliburton Company published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 19:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 810 M - -
Net income 2023 2 785 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 28 545 M 28 545 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 31,64 $
Average target price 47,59 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.59%28 545
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.51%66 663
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.17%29 946
TECHNIPFMC PLC21.90%6 562
NOV INC.-24.32%6 225
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED13.19%4 680
