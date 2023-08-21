Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2023 third quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

About Halliburton

