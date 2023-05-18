Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
29.87 USD   +3.21%
Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration

05/18/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 17, 2023, the shareholders elected all 13 nominees to the Company’s board of directors. Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Earl M. Cummings, Murry S. Gerber, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, Bhavesh V. Patel, Maurice S. Smith, Janet L. Weiss, and Tobi M. Edwards Young.

Shareholders also ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2023, approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Halliburton's named executive officers, and expressed a preference for holding future advisory votes on executive compensation on an annual basis. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation regarding officer exculpation and other miscellaneous amendments.

“I am pleased with the vote in favor of all the proposals. The Board of Directors would like to thank the many shareholders who engaged with us and supported Halliburton,” said Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller.

At the board of directors’ meeting following the shareholders’ meeting, the board declared a 2023 second quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 866 M - -
Net income 2023 2 803 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,32x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 26 110 M 26 110 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,94 $
Average target price 47,78 $
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.15%26 110
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.76%63 427
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.08%27 820
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.09%5 926
NOV INC.-28.20%5 906
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED17.36%4 911
