Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 17, 2023, the shareholders elected all 13 nominees to the Company’s board of directors. Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Earl M. Cummings, Murry S. Gerber, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, Bhavesh V. Patel, Maurice S. Smith, Janet L. Weiss, and Tobi M. Edwards Young.

Shareholders also ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2023, approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Halliburton's named executive officers, and expressed a preference for holding future advisory votes on executive compensation on an annual basis. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation regarding officer exculpation and other miscellaneous amendments.

“I am pleased with the vote in favor of all the proposals. The Board of Directors would like to thank the many shareholders who engaged with us and supported Halliburton,” said Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller.

At the board of directors’ meeting following the shareholders’ meeting, the board declared a 2023 second quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

