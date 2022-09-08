Halliburton Completes Sale of Russia Operations

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. As a result, Halliburton no longer conducts operations in Russia.

The Russia-based management team now owns and operates Halliburton’s former business and assets in Russia under the name BurService LLC, which is independent from Halliburton.

