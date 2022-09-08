Log in
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
28.41 USD   -0.94%
04:44pHalliburton Finalizes Sale of Russia Operations
MT
04:32pHalliburton Completes Sale of Russia Operations
BU
09/06HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Halliburton Completes Sale of Russia Operations

09/08/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. As a result, Halliburton no longer conducts operations in Russia.

The Russia-based management team now owns and operates Halliburton’s former business and assets in Russia under the name BurService LLC, which is independent from Halliburton.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 45,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 262 M - -
Net income 2022 1 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 26 011 M 26 011 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,8%
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY25.40%26 011
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED23.74%52 417
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.21%24 636
NOV INC.27.53%6 788
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.05%4 276
TECHNIPFMC PLC43.41%3 839