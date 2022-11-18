Halliburton Declares Dividend

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2022 fourth quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

About Halliburton

