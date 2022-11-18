Advanced search
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
36.71 USD   -2.03%
Halliburton Declares Dividend
BU
Piper Sandler Boosts Price Target on Halliburton Company to $48 From $43, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Insider Sell: Halliburton
MT
Halliburton Declares Dividend

11/18/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2022 fourth quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 284 M - -
Net income 2022 1 521 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 34 025 M 34 025 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.50%34 025
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED76.39%74 913
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.98%29 874
NOV INC.70.70%9 027
TECHNIPFMC PLC109.29%5 531
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED0.00%4 219