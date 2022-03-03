Log in
  Report
33.35 USD   +1.28%
Halliburton : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

03/03/2022 | 05:17pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - HOUSTON - March 2, 2022 - HOUSTON - March 2, 2022 - Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the first quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton's website until April 26, 2022. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 1562487.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For Investors:
David Coleman
Investor Relations
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For News Media:
Emily Mir
External Affairs
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-2601

Disclaimer

Halliburton Company published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:14:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
