Halliburton : Implements Pumpdown Perforating Automation for Unconventional Completions Operations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - HOUSTON - April 10, 2023 - Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the implementation of the Auto Pumpdown™ service within Halliburton's hydraulic fracturing business. The Auto Pumpdown service enables wireline and pump automation during unconventional completions operations.

The Auto Pumpdown service controls fluid pumps and a wireline unit as a single, fully automated, closed-loop system to maximize Halliburton's plug and perforating performance and efficiency. The system executes operations to plan and optimizes equipment operation for improved consistency.

The Auto Pumpdown service enhances operations by automating tasks previously prone to human inconsistencies. The service reduces risk by providing prompt feedback to dynamic downhole conditions, which helps prevent unplanned and costly interventions. These improved consistencies create more efficient operations and reduce required fluids for tool conveyance.

"Halliburton's Auto Pumpdown service ushers in a new era of intelligent plug and perf operations that reduce risk while redefining the level of efficiency and consistency we provide our customers," said Chris Tevis, vice president of Wireline and Perforating, Halliburton. "The service reinforces our leadership in unconventional perforating services by minimizing variability in operations, which helps avoid unnecessary and costly well interventions and simultaneously improves efficiencies."

Multiple perforating crews in North America currently use Auto Pumpdown service; it has demonstrated improved operating efficiencies, reduced fluid requirements, and reduced risk of unnecessary well interventions. Halliburton will implement Auto Pumpdown service on its North America fleet through 2023 and beyond.

