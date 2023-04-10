Advanced search
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
04/10/2023
33.25 USD   +1.64%
Halliburton : Implements Pumpdown Perforating Automation for Unconventional Completions Operations

04/10/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - HOUSTON - April 10, 2023 - Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the implementation of the Auto Pumpdown service within Halliburton's hydraulic fracturing business. The Auto Pumpdown service enables wireline and pump automation during unconventional completions operations.

The Auto Pumpdown service controls fluid pumps and a wireline unit as a single, fully automated, closed-loop system to maximize Halliburton's plug and perforating performance and efficiency. The system executes operations to plan and optimizes equipment operation for improved consistency.

The Auto Pumpdown service enhances operations by automating tasks previously prone to human inconsistencies. The service reduces risk by providing prompt feedback to dynamic downhole conditions, which helps prevent unplanned and costly interventions. These improved consistencies create more efficient operations and reduce required fluids for tool conveyance.

"Halliburton's Auto Pumpdown service ushers in a new era of intelligent plug and perf operations that reduce risk while redefining the level of efficiency and consistency we provide our customers," said Chris Tevis, vice president of Wireline and Perforating, Halliburton. "The service reinforces our leadership in unconventional perforating services by minimizing variability in operations, which helps avoid unnecessary and costly well interventions and simultaneously improves efficiencies."

Multiple perforating crews in North America currently use Auto Pumpdown service; it has demonstrated improved operating efficiencies, reduced fluid requirements, and reduced risk of unnecessary well interventions. Halliburton will implement Auto Pumpdown service on its North America fleet through 2023 and beyond.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For Investors:
David Coleman
Investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For News Media:
Brad Leone
PR@halliburton.com
281-871-2601

Attachments

Disclaimer

Halliburton Company published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
