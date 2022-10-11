Halliburton : Introduces HalVue® for Wireline Data VIsualization

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Houston - October 11, 2022 - Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today introduced the HalVue® service for real-time wireline data visualization to expand current features on the platform. HalVue is a real-time data monitoring application that gives customers a consistent view of data across operations as it comes in from the rig to help maximize asset value. Halliburton recently updated HalVue to incorporate wireline data visualization. Previously, the application allowed customers to visualize mudlogging, MWD/LWD, and cementing. HalVue offers a true Multi Well/Offset Well Comparison to enhance decision making and streamlines workflows.

Built with modern security principles that are critical to the energy industry, the HalVue system maintains network integrity and does not require installation on user machines. Anyone with an internet connection and a web browser can utilize the application.

"Efficient energy production requires rapid and accurate decision-making at the wellsite," said Trey Clark, vice president of Wireline and Perforating. "HalVue allows our customers to access complex well data in a quick and simple way, enabling real-time collaboration, and all without having to leave the comfort of their home or office."

HalVue's customizable dashboard encourages teams to edit, share, or create completely new visuals built to their purposes. At any time during operations, any data displayed in HalVue can be exported to a variety of formats for use in other applications. Customers can tailor visuals for individuals, monitoring centers, or co-located teams on any display hardware.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts



For Investors:

David Coleman

Investor Relations

investors@halliburton.com

281-871-2688

For News Media:

Andrew Knotts

External Affairs

pr@halliburton.com

281-871-5267