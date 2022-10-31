Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
35.95 USD   -0.88%
12:01aHalliburton Introduces Innovative Technologies, Sustainable Solutions at ADIPEC
BU
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts Halliburton Company's Price Target to $43 From $42, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halliburton Introduces Innovative Technologies, Sustainable Solutions at ADIPEC

10/31/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller Participates in Nov. 1 Strategic Panel

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced new products that highlight innovative technologies and sustainable solutions as part of its presence at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). In addition, Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller will participate Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1:45 p.m. on the strategic panel, “Reconciling upstream oil and gas investment and the energy transition to meet global energy demand growth.” Miller will discuss how the industry addresses its commitment to decarbonization and the energy transition while ensuring the worldwide economy has the fuel it needs to continue to grow.

Collectively, the new technologies promote more precise and efficient drilling performance, remote automation for enhanced safety, and a reduced carbon footprint for cementing activities.

The BrightStar® look-ahead resistivity service, the most recent addition to the Halliburton iStar™ drilling and logging platform, reveals the path ahead of the bit to deliver superior drilling performance and consistent well delivery. In one compact collar design, the BrightStar service maps formation and fluid boundaries up to 100 feet (30 meters) ahead of the bit, detecting formation changes with near-bit resistivity and anisotropy to increase geo-stopping confidence and accelerate proactive drilling decisions.

The FloConnect® surface automation platform is a fully automated and scalable solution for efficient and safe surface well testing operations. An industry first, FloConnect controls, measures, and analyzes surface well testing through automated workflows. It allows data access in real time, process monitoring, and control from a command center or remote location. FloConnect reduces operational variabilities and optimizes workforce deployment, which improves personnel safety and lowers exposure to hazardous and complex operations by taking personnel out of the red zone.

The NeoCem™ E+ and EnviraCem™ systems leverage synergies between the chemical and physical properties of specialized materials combined with Portland cement. Halliburton’s innovative tailoring process engineered these reduced Portland systems to deliver high-performance, compressive strength and ductility at a lower density than conventional systems for improved barrier dependability. The Portland cement reduction helps customers lower their carbon emissions and provides engineered cement systems with enhanced cement sheath performance.

Join Halliburton Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 in Hall 5, booth #5250 to learn more about the Company’s innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
12:01aHalliburton Introduces Innovative Technologies, Sustainable Solutions at ADIPEC
BU
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts Halliburton Company's Price Target to $43 From $42, Keeps Overwe..
MT
10/26HALLIBURTON CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/26Investors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
10/26Stephens Adjusts Halliburton's Price Target to $35 From $32, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/26Susquehanna Adjusts Halliburton's Price Target to $51 From $48, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
10/26Citigroup Adjusts Halliburton's Price Target to $46 From $48, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
10/26RBC Lifts Price Target on Halliburton to $45 From $44 After Higher-Than-Expected Q3 Res..
MT
10/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Halliburton's Price Target to $40 From $37, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 261 M - -
Net income 2022 1 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 32 644 M 32 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 35,95 $
Average target price 43,38 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY57.19%32 644
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.55%71 538
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY13.22%27 280
NOV INC.59.26%8 477
TECHNIPFMC PLC71.96%4 545
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-1.37%4 051