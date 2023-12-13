Official HALLIBURTON COMPANY press release

Companies join collaborative ecosystem to accelerate innovative energy and climate ventures

Halliburton Labs announced Airovation Technologies, Ayrton Energy, Cache Energy, CENS, Disa Technologies, Marel Power Solutions, and XtraLit as the newest participants in its collaborative environment.

This is part of Halliburton Labs’ ambition to advance energy and climate innovation and help early-stage companies by contributing expertise, connections, facilities, and more to help achieve strategic scaling milestones.

“We are pleased to welcome these promising energy startups and provide customized support to help them achieve their specific priorities, accelerate commercialization, and increase valuation,” said Managing Director Dale Winger. “Our experienced practitioners and network will help these companies use their time and capital efficiently.”

Learn more about the new participant companies and what they are doing to advance the energy future.

Airovation Technologies is advancing carbon capture and utilization solutions to help hard-to-abate industries achieve emissions reduction targets through its proprietary carbon mineralization technology. By transforming point-source carbon dioxide emissions into circular chemicals and building materials, Airovation is developing a scalable pathway for industrial emitters to decarbonize with multiple revenue streams.



“Industrial emitters are seeking economic ways to decarbonize,” said Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies. “We are excited to accelerate our commercialization in the United States with Halliburton Labs, leveraging their expertise, capabilities and network."





“Our mission is to enable hydrogen adoption by solving the key challenges in hydrogen storage and transportation,” says Ayrton CEO, Natasha Kostenuk. “With Halliburton's strategic engineering and manufacturing support, we can scale our technology, execute pilot demonstrations and accelerate towards commercialization.”





“We are strong believers of leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise to fast track decarbonization goals,” said Arpit Dwivedi, Founder & CEO of Cache Energy. “We look forward to this collaboration and learning from Halliburton’s manufacturing and operational expertise, as we scale our technology.”





“Our goal is to develop ground-breaking technologies that will become disruptive technologies to market at a massive scale,” said CEO Moshe Johary. “With the help and vast experience of Halliburton Labs’ team, we could achieve advancements in production capabilities while extending our footprint in the market.”





Greyson Buckingham, Disa’s CEO and President noted, “We are excited to have Halliburton’s support as we scale-up our technology and deliver innovative minerals processing solutions that disrupt industry best practices, enhance global resource utilization, and benefit the environment and the communities we serve.”





Marel CEO Amrit Vivekanand said, “We're thrilled to contribute to global climate sustainability. Our collaboration with Halliburton will accelerate the electrification transition across industries. Marel's technology not only maximizes heat evacuation from densely packed power semiconductors but, more importantly, offers substantial savings in cost, weight, size, and time, making it transformative in the evolving landscape of electrification.”





“Oil and gas industry produced waters might become a substantial resource for lithium production,” said XtraLit CEO, Simon Litsyn. “XtraLit will cooperate with Halliburton on optimization of produced water treatment for further increasing the efficiency of the lithium extraction process.”

The next Halliburton Labs Finalists Pitch Day is Thursday, March 14 in New Orleans in coordination with New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and 3rd Coast Venture Summit. Applications are open until Friday, February 9. The event will include pitches from innovative, early-stage energy tech companies.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and experienced practitioners advance the future of energy faster. Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, global business network, commercialization expertise, and financing opportunities to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

