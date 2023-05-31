Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:56:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
28.46 USD   -4.27%
08:46aHalliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences Selected as Equinor's Standard Subsurface Data Interpretation Tool
BU
05/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
05/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences Selected as Equinor's Standard Subsurface Data Interpretation Tool

05/31/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) selected Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences as its standard geoscience toolbox and OpenWorks® with Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) as its corporate database for interpretations for its subsurface data.

Equinor’s One Subsurface community will now have a standardized subsurface toolkit, which helps them to seamlessly introduce geoscientists into different projects. The solution will consolidate all interpretation data into OpenWorks to enable geological interpretation at scale, and a smooth transition to cloud. Equinor and Halliburton will co-develop the DecisionSpace Geosciences exploration workflows.

“Consolidating our data and unifying our basic geosciences workflows will enable us to improve geoscientist productivity and eliminate key handovers, while accelerating subsurface evaluation, and improving data access and quality across the enterprise,” said Åshild Hanne Larsen, Vice President Subsurface Excellence and Digital at Equinor.

“DecisionSpace Geosciences will provide a platform that shares subsurface insights, skills, and expertise to multidisciplinary teams at Equinor,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “And OpenWorks enhanced with OSDU support will deliver the industry's only multiuser, shared environment, easing Equinor's enterprise architecture transition to the cloud.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
08:46aHalliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences Selected as Equinor's Standard Subsurfa..
BU
05/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
05/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling in Afternoon Trading
MT
05/30Halliburton Upgrades National Data Repository of Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
MT
05/30Halliburton Upgrades Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's National Data Repository
BU
05/30Halliburton Upgrades Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's National Data Repository
CI
05/23Halliburton : Multi-Chem Opens Permian Laboratory
PU
05/18Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration
BU
05/18Halliburton Company Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2023, Payable on June 2..
CI
05/18HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Dividends
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 835 M - -
Net income 2023 2 803 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,57x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 26 822 M 26 822 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 29,73 $
Average target price 47,70 $
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.25%26 822
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-17.12%63 156
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-5.55%28 144
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.11%6 142
NOV INC.-30.06%5 752
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED14.58%4 738
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer