    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
36.06 USD   +0.59%
Halliburton Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

12/19/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognize the top 10% most sustainable companies.

The DJSI use environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to measure and rank the performance of best-in-class companies selected for its list. When compared to its peers, Halliburton ranked in the 98th percentile and received high marks in the Human Capital Development, Risk & Crisis Management, and Business Ethics categories.

“At Halliburton, our business enables the supply of sustainable, affordable, and safe energy for all, and we constantly work to use the most innovative technology to reduce environmental impact,” said Summer Condarco, senior vice president of Service Quality, Continuous Improvement and Chief HSE Officer at Halliburton. “We are honored to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for our sustainability leadership and commitment.”

For more information on the DJSI and methodology, please visit the S&P Global website.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 291 M - -
Net income 2022 1 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 32 553 M 32 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,06 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY56.76%32 553
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED64.87%70 021
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.91%28 412
NOV INC.46.49%7 797
TECHNIPFMC PLC94.09%5 130
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.46%4 506