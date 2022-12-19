Halliburton Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today it was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which recognize the top 10% most sustainable companies.

The DJSI use environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to measure and rank the performance of best-in-class companies selected for its list. When compared to its peers, Halliburton ranked in the 98th percentile and received high marks in the Human Capital Development, Risk & Crisis Management, and Business Ethics categories.

“At Halliburton, our business enables the supply of sustainable, affordable, and safe energy for all, and we constantly work to use the most innovative technology to reduce environmental impact,” said Summer Condarco, senior vice president of Service Quality, Continuous Improvement and Chief HSE Officer at Halliburton. “We are honored to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for our sustainability leadership and commitment.”

For more information on the DJSI and methodology, please visit the S&P Global website.

