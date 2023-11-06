This collaboration will help operators with ease of handling and streamlined installation of all aspects of the deepwater Managed Pressure Drilling equipment, control systems and services.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Oil States Industries, Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration that combines two award-winning technology sets to provide customers with innovative deepwater managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions.

MPD provides operators with improved control when navigating narrow pressure windows compared to conventional drilling. The collaboration between Halliburton and Oil States will provide operators and drilling contractors with an effective and flexible MPD product-service combination to safely access greater operational efficiencies like ease of handling and streamlined installation.

“MPD is a priority for offshore drillers,” said Daniel Casale, vice president, Testing & Subsea, Halliburton. “Combining our world-class services, control systems, digital platform, and training with Oil States’ integrated riser joint provides an innovative deepwater MPD solution to our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with Halliburton to bring our MPD riser integration joint to operators and drilling contractors,” said Garry Stephen, group vice president- UK and Asia, Oil States Industries. “Our system’s innovative design integrates managed pressure drilling and riser gas handling into a compact joint that reduces the rig footprint and potential for trapped gas, while also enabling contractors to transition quickly between MPD and non-MPD modes.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook.

ABOUT OIL STATES INDUSTRIES, INC.

Celebrating over 80 years in the energy industry, Oil States Industries, Inc. (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Oil States International, Inc. [NYSE:OIS], is a global provider of critical components, systems and service to the traditional and renewable energy sectors. The Company solves key challenges in drilling and completion, production, asset management and life extension, decommissioning, renewable energy, deepsea minerals and marine lifting and handling. The Company also provides complex and custom parts manufacturing and molding, specialty welding consulting and engineering and precision machining as well as specialized testing services.

With the subsidiary headquarters in Arlington, Texas and manufacturing and services facilities in 14 countries, the Company is focused on connecting the energy future with traditional and lower-carbon energy sources for a multisource energy mix.

More information on the MPD riser integration joint can be found at www.oilstates.com or www.osidrilling.com.

