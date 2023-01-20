Halliburton : Petrobras Awards Halliburton Best Drilling and Completions Services Supplier

Petrobras is the largest Brazilian company and one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world, primarily engaged in exploration and production, refining, energy generation, and trading. Petrobras has 50 years of expertise in Brazilian offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production and it is considered a world leader in this segment. Petrobras pursues a dual priority to operate at low cost and with a low carbon footprint, which reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable development. Halliburton has been a key supplier and works collaboratively with Petrobras to deliver several important integrated projects in Brazil.

"This award is only possible because of the hard work of many dedicated Halliburton team members throughout the region, the PSLs and Halliburton's support organizations, and the alignment and collaboration between both organizations toward common goals. Without that, nothing is possible", said Anouar Fraija, Halliburton vice president, Brazil.