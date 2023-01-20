Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Halliburton Company
  News
  Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
40.69 USD   +1.24%
01/20Halliburton : Petrobras Awards Halliburton Best Drilling and Completions Services Supplier
PU
01/20Insider Sell: Halliburton
MT
01/19Benchmark Initiates Halliburton Company at Buy With $50 Price Target
MT
Halliburton : Petrobras Awards Halliburton Best Drilling and Completions Services Supplier

01/20/2023 | 11:11pm EST
Petrobras is the largest Brazilian company and one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world, primarily engaged in exploration and production, refining, energy generation, and trading. Petrobras has 50 years of expertise in Brazilian offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production and it is considered a world leader in this segment. Petrobras pursues a dual priority to operate at low cost and with a low carbon footprint, which reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable development. Halliburton has been a key supplier and works collaboratively with Petrobras to deliver several important integrated projects in Brazil.

"This award is only possible because of the hard work of many dedicated Halliburton team members throughout the region, the PSLs and Halliburton's support organizations, and the alignment and collaboration between both organizations toward common goals. Without that, nothing is possible", said Anouar Fraija, Halliburton vice president, Brazil.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Halliburton Company published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 303 M - -
Net income 2022 1 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 36 948 M 36 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,69 $
Average target price 47,15 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY2.13%36 948
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.33%81 364
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.93%30 535
NOV INC.7.75%8 842
TECHNIPFMC PLC3.20%5 616
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.90%4 517