______________________________________________________________________ 3000 N. SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY E · HOUSTON, TEXAS 77032 PHONE 281.871.7171 SUPPLEMENT TO PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS MAY 15, 2024 This Supplement to Halliburton Company's Proxy Statement dated April 2, 2024, is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the company to be held in Houston, Texas on May 15, 2024. This Supplement is dated April 30, 2024. Halliburton is pleased to have received recommendations of FOR from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis on the Say on Pay proposal and the Amendment of the Stock and Incentive Plan proposal, among other matters. We provide this brief overview of two other matters. First, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, carefully considers appropriate By-law changes including with respect to the SEC's Universal Proxy Rule in 2023. The By-laws date to major revisions in 2013, 2016, and 2022. The issue of advance notice bylaws is not an issue limited to Halliburton and Halliburton's advance notice By-laws are consistent with bylaws adopted by hundreds of other companies. Notably, ISS only raised a question about a single clause in Halliburton's By-laws- specifically, the provision requiring that a shareholder proposing to nominate a candidate for Halliburton's Board disclose whether they are seeking to nominate candidates for director at other companies, an action that we think is important to know, and for our shareholders to know, since it could give rise to conflicts of interest or regulatory concerns. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is aware that the scope of the required disclosures under advance notice bylaws became an issue of increased attention for some shareholders in 2023 and 2024, and that the Delaware Supreme