    HAL   US4062161011

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Halliburton : Sapura Drilling Awards Halliburton with Offshore Well Construction Contract

08/10/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Integrated approach to reduce uncertainty and improve efficiency in major gas development project

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Sapura Drilling, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy, has awarded it an offshore integrated contract.

Sapura, with Halliburton as its technical partner, will execute an Integrated Rig Drilling Completion (i-RDC) contract for a six well offshore well construction program. The uniquely integrated nature of the contract opens the pathway for Halliburton, in collaboration with Sapura Drilling and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, to synergistically deploy its state-of-the-art Halliburton 4.0 digital platform to its fullest potential to achieve a step change improvement in operational efficiency.

Digital technologies will include the complete suite of Digital Well Program®, Digital Well Operations and Digital Well Automation, all DecisionSpace®365 cloud applications. Consistent with Halliburton 4.0, the scope of work also includes key digital technologies from Sperry Drilling, Cementing, Drill Bits, Baroid, and Completions product lines. The campaign is the first integrated project of its kind in country that combines rig services with all aspects of planning, operations and automation.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 142 M - -
Net income 2021 940 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 17 534 M 17 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 19,69 $
Average target price 25,99 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.18%17 534
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED30.19%39 142
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.15%17 473
NOV INC.-2.04%5 146
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED3.77%3 887
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-25.51%3 427