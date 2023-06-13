Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
32.70 USD   +3.06%
05:16pHalliburton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03:49pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halliburton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

06/13/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. The call will begin at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the second quarter 2023 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call. You can also pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode by clicking here.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
05:16pHalliburton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03:49pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
09:10aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Halliburton Company to $42 From $45, Maintains Bu..
MT
06/12Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slipping in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/12Sector Update: Energy
MT
06/12Halliburton Wins Well Completions Contract
MT
06/12Halliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Stor..
BU
06/09Halliburton : Vår Energi and Halliburton to enter strategic relationship
PU
06/09Vår Energi, Halliburton to Form Five-year Drilling Partnership
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 787 M - -
Net income 2023 2 785 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 28 627 M 28 627 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 31,73 $
Average target price 47,25 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.81%28 627
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.05%67 019
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.63%30 158
TECHNIPFMC PLC19.52%6 434
NOV INC.-26.57%6 040
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC23.92%4 547
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer