  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
28.94 USD   -3.95%
05:50pHalliburton Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/31HALLIBURTON : CeraPhi Energy enters into an agreement with Halliburton to advance its Geothermal Energy Aspirations
PU
08/26HALLIBURTON CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halliburton Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m ET).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the third quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 45,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 262 M - -
Net income 2022 1 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 27 326 M 27 326 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,8%
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 30,13 $
Average target price 42,65 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31.74%27 326
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.38%53 959
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.99%25 557
NOV INC.30.41%6 941
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.24%3 880
TECHNIPFMC PLC38.18%3 699