    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
29.80 USD   +0.81%
Halliburton Well Construction Technology Implemented by PETRONAS

10/13/2022 | 08:46am EDT
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the implementation of the Halliburton Digital Well Program® and Digital Well Operation DecisionSpace® 365 cloud solutions as the foundation for PETRONAS enterprise digital Well Integrated Operation (WIO). The selection marks the culmination of a two-year technology assessment with multiple technology providers.

The Halliburton Digital Well Program empowers drilling teams to generate technically and economically feasible notional drilling programs in a matter of hours. The first part of WIO will focus on integrating the front-end engineering workflows, which will address the current working challenges and increase process cycle efficiency. It provides engineers with a web-based, interactive, standardized, and automated solution that integrates all relevant information on a single platform to ensure optimal well design without compromising any existing technical assurance processes.

The Halliburton Digital Well Program and Digital Well Operation solutions enables a comprehensive overview from project inception of well planning and development to well delivery. These solutions encompass well program tasks for each stage, in which the result is a unified environment across all types of engineering and operational workflows that enables the business to implement engineering policies and procedures across the technical organization. Any amendments made at any stage of the processes will be reflected across the organization automatically.

“Digital Well Program, Digital Well Operations and other innovative technologies enable a single pre-integrated platform for drilling engineers to optimize well delivery as well as planning and drilling operation execution,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 45,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 269 M - -
Net income 2022 1 450 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 27 027 M 27 027 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 84,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 29,80 $
Average target price 41,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY29.25%27 027
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.30%59 433
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-5.90%22 906
NOV INC.32.03%7 027
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED3.41%4 293
TECHNIPFMC PLC56.25%4 183