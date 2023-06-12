Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
32.34 USD   +0.59%
08:46aHalliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Storage Project
BU
06/09Halliburton : Vår Energi and Halliburton to enter strategic relationship
PU
06/09Vår Energi, Halliburton to Form Five-year Drilling Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Storage Project

06/12/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide completions, liners, and monitoring products and services for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) system within the HyNet North West project in the Liverpool Bay (U.K.).

The first CCS project commissioned in the U.K, the HyNet project will apply CCS to reduce carbon emissions in the UK by transporting carbon dioxide captured from industry and storing them in depleted reservoirs underneath Liverpool Bay. Halliburton will manufacture and deliver equipment from its U.K. completion manufacturing center in Arbroath.

"Halliburton is excited to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking CCS project,” said Jean Marc Lopez, Europe, Eurasia and Sub Saharan African (EESSA) Region vice president. “This project provides a great opportunity to expand our completions activity and showcase Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to providing our services to support the HyNet project."

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
08:46aHalliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Stor..
BU
06/09Halliburton : Vår Energi and Halliburton to enter strategic relationship
PU
06/09Vår Energi, Halliburton to Form Five-year Drilling Partnership
MT
06/08Halliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
06/08Halliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
06/06HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05Halliburton : Acquires Resoptima To Enable DecisionSpace 365 Reservoir Modeling And Optimi..
PU
06/05Halliburton Company acquired Resoptima As.
CI
06/02Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Halliburton to $42 From $45, Maintains Positive Rat..
MT
05/31Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® Geosciences Selected as Equinor's Standard Subsurfa..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 810 M - -
Net income 2023 2 785 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 29 177 M 29 177 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 32,34 $
Average target price 47,36 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.81%29 177
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-11.09%67 746
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.63%30 381
TECHNIPFMC PLC22.40%6 588
NOV INC.-25.90%6 095
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC28.22%4 705
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer