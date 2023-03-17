Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Halliburton Company
  News
  Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
31.00 USD   +1.94%
02:46aHalliburton : Wireline Supports Four Offshore Wells for INA Croatia
PU
03/14Halliburton First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/13Halliburton Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Halliburton : Wireline Supports Four Offshore Wells for INA Croatia

03/17/2023 | 02:46am EDT
March 16, 2023 - Halliburton Europe recently provided offshore wireline services for Croatian INA Group company in the Adriatic Sea. The Wireline team completed logging operations on four wells, including 17 successful combined runs without any health, safety, and environment issues and zero Non-Productive Time.

With a total of over 272 hours of operational time, Halliburton secured all personnel and equipment onsite, met the customer's timeline for the project and executed the operation successfully. This allowed INA to evaluate well results and make operational decisions in real time. The team also developed an integrated measurement and analysis workflow that was instrumental to identify substantial production potential and new hydrocarbon zones in offshore Croatia.

The Halliburton team provided innovative solutions and worked in real time to support INA's subsurface team with formation testing and integrated petrophysical interpretation. For thin layer characterization, Halliburton provided the Xtended-range water-based mud imager (XMRI), which helps to determine sandstone layers and net-pay counts.

Additionally, the team acquired density and neutron porosity in enhanced vertical resolution to facilitate shaly sand analysis and adjust the porosity and gas saturation of sandstone layers. The team used the Reservoir Description Tool to measure real-time fluid density, capacitance, and resistivity during pump out and confirmed the gas zones were productive. The team differentiated between moveable and bound hydrocarbons using Halliburton's magnetic resonance technology, MRIL.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Halliburton Company published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 574 M - -
Net income 2023 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 28 028 M 28 028 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 31,00 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.22%28 028
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-13.62%64 699
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.55%27 151
NOV INC.-13.07%7 087
TECHNIPFMC PLC3.94%5 603
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.99%4 788