Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halliburton : and Optime Subsea Form Global Alliance

04/07/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies will jointly commercialize and deploy innovative and efficient subsea interventions and controls

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Optime Subsea today announced they formed a global strategic alliance to apply Optime’s innovative Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) to Halliburton’s completion landing string services. The companies will also collaborate and offer intervention and workover control system services leveraging Optime’s Subsea Controls and Intervention Light System (SCILS) technology, a remote digital enabled system that compliments Halliburton’s subsea intervention expertise.

The alliance will provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for deepwater completions and interventions delivering increased operational efficiencies while minimizing safety risk through a smaller offshore footprint. Halliburton will offer Optime’s innovative technologies as a service across its global portfolio.

“We are excited to work with Optime and leverage their technologies within our existing subsea completions and intervention solutions,” said Daniel Casale, vice president of Testing and Subsea. “Our alliance advances remote capabilities and provides a capital efficient solution, allowing customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup and run-time.”

“We believe that strong mutual alliances across the vertical supply chain drives continuous improvements needed in our industry,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea. “By solidifying this relationship with Halliburton and combining their well-established, reputable service and technology capabilities with Optime’s innovative controls and intervention technology, more customers will have access to these cost-efficient subsea solutions.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Optime Subsea

Founded in 2015, Optime is an innovative and globally leading technological provider of subsea controls and intervention systems. With its headquarter in Notodden, Norway, and international office in Houston, TX, USA, it is a fully integrated system and services provider with all of the capabilities to optimize subsea well interventions and completions operations. Within this segment, their capabilities are delivering quick to market solutions, further reducing cost, size and improving operational efficiency – simplifying subsea (www.optimesubsea.com).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
07:10aHALLIBURTON  : and Optime Subsea Form Global Alliance
BU
04/06Halliburton's CEO earned $10 million more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
04/06Halliburton's CEO earned $10 mln more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
03/30HALLIBURTON  : Gives Major Operator Real-Time Automated Control of Fracture Plac..
BU
03/22HALLIBURTON LABS  : Opens Second Application Round
BU
03/16HALLIBURTON  : Awards Multimillion Dollar Grant to Malaysian University
BU
03/08SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES  : Makes Jeff Miller's CEO, President Roles Permanent
MT
03/05HALLIBURTON COMPANY  : Report
CO
03/03HALLIBURTON  : 2021 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
03/02HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 218 M - -
Net income 2021 785 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 18 892 M 18 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 22,43 $
Last Close Price 21,26 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY12.49%18 892
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.70%38 369
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.92%16 285
NOV INC.-1.09%5 272
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-11.01%4 197
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.69%3 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ