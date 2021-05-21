Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halliburton shareholders vote against executive compensation plan

05/21/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Halliburton's president and CEO Jeff Miller, tours the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Halliburton Co's shareholders voted against the oilfield services provider's proposed executive compensation plan in an advisory motion, the company said on Thursday.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said the company was "disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote" and that it had led its peers in shareholder returns despite challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and a supply and demand imbalance in oil markets.

Halliburton did not provide vote tallies. The company revised its executive compensation program in 2019 and received 91% approval of the plan from shareholders last year.

Shares of Halliburton are up about 18% year-to-date to $22.38 as oilfield activity has slowly returned amid higher prices.

Miller and other executives pledged to cut salaries last year after the pandemic crippled the oil market and set off a wave of layoffs in the industry.

Although Miller cut his base salary by $200,000 between 2019 and 2020, he received some $9.7 million in stock awards, versus $3.6 million the previous year. Overall, his compensation was 293 times the median compensation for Halliburton employees, the company said in an April filing.

Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler's base salary jumped from $650,000 to $709,000 between 2019 and 2020, and his earnings were also bolstered by stock awards.

Halliburton in April said the sharp increase in 2020 compensation was due to changes to the plan and reporting.

Companies are not required to comply with advisory votes.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Cynthia Osterman)

By Liz Hampton and Arunima Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about HALLIBURTON COMPANY
05/20Halliburton shareholders vote against executive compensation plan
RE
05/20HALLIBURTON  : Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Payable on June 23 to Shar..
MT
05/20HALLIBURTON  : Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration
BU
05/19HALLIBURTON COMPANY  : - TGS and Halliburton Collaborate to Advance Seismic Rese..
AQ
05/18HALLIBURTON  : and TGS Collaborate to Advance Seismic Reservoir Monitoring
BU
05/17HALLIBURTON  : Presents Major Software Grant to Three Algerian Universities
BU
05/13Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Energy Services Stocks Including Schlumbe..
MT
05/13HALLIBURTON  : Goldman Sachs Initiates Halliburton at Neutral, Sets Price Target..
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Halliburton
MT
05/06INSIDER TRENDS : Halliburton Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 887 M - -
Net income 2021 858 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 19 912 M 19 912 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,86 $
Last Close Price 22,38 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY18.41%19 912
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED45.53%44 425
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.77%19 648
NOV INC.18.14%6 336
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.53%4 060
DIALOG GROUP-15.65%3 963