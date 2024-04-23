Halliburton: slight decline in 1st quarter net income

Halliburton reports Q1 sales of $5,804 million, up 2% on the same period a year ago.



In detail, sales fell by 1% in the Completion & Production division (to $3373 million), but rose by 7% in Drilling & Evaluation (to $2431 million).



Operating income rose by 1% to $987 million, while net income, group share, fell by 7% to $606 million. EPS came to $0.68, compared with $0.72 a year earlier.



In Q1, Halliburton demonstrated its commitment to shareholder return by repurchasing $250 million of common stock, which is a good start to the year and a good starting point," said Jeff Miller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

