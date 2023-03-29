Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Halliburton Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   US4062161017

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
31.29 USD   +2.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrobras Accelerates Digital Transformation with Halliburton's iEnergy® Cloud

03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Petrobras will use the Landmark iEnergy® digital platform to address its subsurface challenges. The companies executed a contract that gives Petrobras access to the entire Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365 Geoscience Suite including cloud-based, next-generation technologies like Seismic Engine, Scalable Earth Modeling, Assisted Lithology Interpretation, DS365.ai, and Neftex® Predictions to support its strategic exploration and production programs.

The iEnergy digital platform, which powers DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications, is the E&P industry’s first hybrid cloud designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated cloud applications. The digital platform contains innovative solutions for geology, geophysics, and engineering in a public cloud, along with high-performance processing and machine learning.

“Use of DecisionSpace 365 on the iEnergy hybrid cloud represents the next step change of user experience and business value for Petrobras while lowering Total Cost of Ownership,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “Migrating from on premise and private cloud environments to an enterprise scale geoscience suite in a secure public cloud environment allows geoscientists and engineers at Petrobras to extract more value from their data and make more informed decisions every day.”

“We are confident that new technologies such as iEnergy can accelerate the digital transformation and optimize our exploratory activities,” said Marta Abrão, general manager of Exploration Data and Application Technologies, Petrobras.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 547 M - -
Net income 2023 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 28 290 M 28 290 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 31,29 $
Average target price 48,85 $
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric T. Carré Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. Pope Chief Human Resources Officer & EVP-Administration
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.29%28 290
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-10.89%68 011
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.69%27 889
NOV INC.-12.59%7 189
TECHNIPFMC PLC8.94%5 861
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED12.50%4 791
