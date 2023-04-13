Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Hallmark Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    HCL   PK0119101019

HALLMARK COMPANY LIMITED

(HCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
115.00 PKR   -.--%
115.00 PKR   -.--%
Hallmark : Transmission of Quarterly Financial Statements of March 31, 2023
PU
03/09Hallmark Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08Hallmark : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
Hallmark : Transmission of Quarterly Financial Statements of March 31, 2023

04/13/2023
Eager to Grow

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(un-audited)

FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Contents

Page No.

Company's Information

1

Directors' Report

2

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (un-audited)

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

5

Income (un-audited)

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash flows (un-audited)

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (un-audited)

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

8

DIRECTORS REPORT

Dear Shareholders

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present you the un-audited condensed interim financial information for the nine-month ended on March 31, 2023. The Directors' report is prepared under section 227 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Intimation form Super Infrastructure Solutions (Pvt) Ltd through Manager Takeover Topline Securities Limited about acquiring 51% shares of the Company.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company has received a notice of public announcement of intention from Super Infrastructure Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, through Manager Topline Securities Limited, to acquire more than 51% shares and control of the Company, beyond the thresholds prescribed under Section 111 of the Securities Act, 2015, read with Regulation 2017. The Due Diligence process has commenced and, it is expected to be completed by end of April 2023.

Company's Performance

We are pleased to inform you that the management is able to generate a small revenue of PKR 1.806 million from rendering of IT enabled services. The Board and the management are quite confident that the IT services will bring a new wave in the sustainability and profitability of the Company. We were continuously working hard not only to sustain this growth but, also performed facing the current market situation.

However, the new management will continue and improve the business ventures and volume, after completion of the takeover process in due course of time.

Operating Results

A summary of the operational results is as follows:

Nine Month Ended

Nine Month Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Revenue

1,806,250

2,430,000

Gross Profit

1,268,956

1,014,500

Operating (Loss)

(2,733,946)

(6,266,600)

(Loss) After Taxation

(2,744,339)

(6,439,667)

(Loss) per Share

(5.49)

(12.88)

The Company has earned a Gross profit of Rs. 1.3 million with a net loss of Rs. 2.7 million during the period under review, which was Rs. 1.01 million and Rs. 6.3 million respectively, in the comparative period of last year. The (Loss) per share (LPS) for the period stood at Rs. (5.49) per share and Rs. (12.88) in the comparative last year.

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hallmark Company Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer