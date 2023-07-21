HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100 Dallas, Texas 75240 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 To Our Stockholders: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Two Lincoln Centre, 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100, Dallas, Texas, at 3:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for the following purposes: To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the " Tax Asset Protection Amendment ") designed to restrict certain transfers of stock to protect the tax benefits of the Company's net operating loss carryforwards; To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the " Capital Authorization Amendment ") in order to authorize the issuance of (a) 200,000,000 shares of a newly created class of common stock to be named " Class A Common Stock" and (b) 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with rights and preferences to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors from time to time, the " Blank Check Preferred" ; and To approve adjournments of the Annual Meeting from time to time to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes present in person or by proxy at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve either of Proposal 1 or Proposal 2 (the " Discretionary Adjournment "); and To elect four (4) directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; and To conduct an advisory vote approving the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the " Say-On- Pay Proposal "); and To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the " Say-On-Frequency Proposal "); and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. All stockholders of the Company are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ CHRISTOPHER J. KENNEY Christopher J. Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer Dated: July 21, 2023 Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction card in the envelope provided, or submit your proxy by telephone or over the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction card. If you attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on September 7, 2023 The 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022, are available at https://www.hallmarkgrp.com/investors/annual-report-proxy-information/.

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100 Dallas, Texas 75240 PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 SOLICITATION AND REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), to be voted at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Notice"), and at any adjournment thereof. When proxies in the accompanying form are properly executed and received, the shares represented thereby will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the directions noted thereon. If no direction is specified, a proxy will be voted FORthe Tax Asset Protection Amendment in Proposal 1; FORthe Capital Authorization Amendment in Proposal 2; FORProposal 3 approving any adjournment of the Annual Meeting to permit the Board to solicit additional proxies for the approval of either Proposal 1 or Proposal 2; FORthe election of all directors set forth in Proposal 4; FORthe advisory resolution to approve executive compensation in Proposal 5; and EVERY THREE YEARSfor the advisory vote on frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation in Proposal 6. The stockholder's advisory votes are not binding on the Board or the Company, but the results will be considered by the Company's compensation committee when considering future executive compensation arrangements. Submitting a proxy will not affect a stockholder's right to vote in person at the Annual Meeting. Any stockholder who gives a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by delivering written notice of revocation to the Company, by substituting a new proxy executed on a later date, or by making a written request in person at the Annual Meeting that the proxy be returned. However, mere attendance at the Annual Meeting will not revoke the proxy. All expenses of preparing, assembling, and mailing this Proxy Statement and the enclosed materials and all costs of soliciting proxies will be paid by the Company. In addition to solicitation by mail, proxies may be solicited by officers and regular employees of the Company by telephone or in person. Such officers and employees who solicit proxies will receive no compensation for their services other than their regular salaries. Arrangements will also be made with brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to forward solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of shares they hold, and the Company may reimburse them for reasonable out- of-pocket expenses they incur in forwarding these materials. The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100, Dallas, Texas 75240. The Company's mailing address is the same as that of its principal executive offices. This Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being mailed or given to stockholders on or about July 21, 2023. A copy of the Company's Annual Report to Stockholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, is enclosed herewith. Such Annual Report does not constitute a part of the materials used for the solicitation of proxies.

PURPOSES OF THE MEETING At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders of the Company will consider the following matters: To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the " Tax Asset Protection Amendment ") designed to restrict certain transfers of stock to protect the tax benefits of the Company's net operating loss carryforwards; To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the " Capital Authorization Amendment ") in order to authorize the issuance of (a) 200,000,000 shares of a newly created class of common stock to be named " Class A Common Stock" and (b) 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with rights and preferences to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors from time to time, the " Blank Check Preferred ; and To approve adjournments of the Annual Meeting from time to time to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes present in person or by proxy at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve either of Proposal 1 or Proposal 2 (the " Discretionary Adjournment "); and To elect four (4) directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; and To conduct an advisory vote approving the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the " Say-On- Pay Proposal "); and To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the " Say-On-Frequency Proposal "); and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. QUORUM AND VOTING The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting was the close of business on July 10, 2023 (the "Record Date"). On the Record Date, there were 1,818,482 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), issued and outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote on all matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. There are no cumulative voting rights. The presence, in person or by proxy, of holders of one-third of the outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum to transact business. The amendments to our Restated Articles of Incorporation contained in Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 each requires the approval of holders of a majority of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. If the number of nominees exceeds the number of directors to be elected, then directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast. Otherwise, the election of each director will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of Common Stock actually voted for or against such director. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares actually voted will also be required for approval of all other matters to come before the stockholders at the Annual Meeting, and in the discretion of the proxy holder on any other matter that may properly come before the meeting. The stockholder's advisory votes are not binding on the Board or the Company, but the results will be considered by the Company's compensation committee when considering future executive compensation arrangements. Abstentions are counted as present for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum for the transaction of business. Abstentions will be counted towards the tabulations of votes cast on matters presented at the Annual Meeting and will have the same effect as negative votes (other than the election of directors). Abstentions in the case of the election of directors will have no effect on the tabulation of votes and will not count as a vote against the election of any director. 2

PROPOSED AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE COMPANY'S RESATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON We are requesting our stockholders to approve the amendments to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation set forth in Proposal 1 - The Tax Asset Protection Amendment and Proposal 2 - The Capital Authorization Amendment. Proposal 1 relating to the Tax Asset Protection Amendment would amend our Restated Articles of Incorporation to add a new Article XIII, as set forth on Annex A, attached to this Proxy Statement; and Proposal 2 relating to the Capital Authorization Amendment would amend and restate Article IV, as set forth on Annex B, attached to this Proxy Statement. Upon the approval of these amendments, the Company intends to file amended and restated articles of incorporation with the State of Nevada. We have provided a copy of the pro forma Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation which assumes the approvals of both the Tax Asset Protection Amendment and the Capital Authorization Amendment as Annex Cto this Proxy Statement (the "Amended and Restated Charter"). Each of these proposals requires the approval of holders of a majority of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the Record Date and are independent voting items at the Annual Meeting. This means that even if Proposal 1 fails to receive the required vote, then Proposal 2 may still be passed by the stockholders. Likewise, if Proposal 2 fails to receive the required vote, then Proposal 1 may still be passed by the stockholders. However, the Board believes that both proposals are needed in order to best position the Company going forward, and the Company intends to use the Discretionary Adjournment, if approved by our stockholders, to adjourn, postpone, and continue the Annual Meeting until enough votes have been gathered, in person or by proxy, to approve both Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. 3