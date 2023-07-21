HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100
Dallas, Texas 75240
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
To Our Stockholders:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Two Lincoln Centre, 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100, Dallas, Texas, at 3:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for the following purposes:
- To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the "Tax Asset Protection Amendment") designed to restrict certain transfers of stock to protect the tax benefits of the Company's net operating loss carryforwards;
- To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the "Capital Authorization Amendment") in order to authorize the issuance of (a) 200,000,000 shares of a newly created class of common stock to be named "Class A Common Stock" and (b) 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with rights and preferences to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors from time to time, the "Blank Check Preferred"; and
- To approve adjournments of the Annual Meeting from time to time to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes present in person or by proxy at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve either of Proposal 1 or Proposal 2 (the "Discretionary Adjournment"); and
- To elect four (4) directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; and
- To conduct an advisory vote approving the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the "Say-On-Pay Proposal"); and
- To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the "Say-On-FrequencyProposal"); and
- To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
All stockholders of the Company are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ CHRISTOPHER J. KENNEY
Christopher J. Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer
Dated: July 21, 2023
Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction card in the envelope provided, or submit your proxy by telephone or over the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction card. If you attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on September 7, 2023
The 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022, are available at
https://www.hallmarkgrp.com/investors/annual-report-proxy-information/.
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100
Dallas, Texas 75240
PROXY STATEMENT FOR
ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
SOLICITATION AND REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES
This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), to be voted at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Notice"), and at any adjournment thereof. When proxies in the accompanying form are properly executed and received, the shares represented thereby will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the directions noted thereon.
If no direction is specified, a proxy will be voted FORthe Tax Asset Protection Amendment in Proposal 1; FORthe Capital Authorization Amendment in Proposal 2; FORProposal 3 approving any adjournment of the Annual Meeting to permit the Board to solicit additional proxies for the approval of either Proposal 1 or Proposal 2; FORthe election of all directors set forth in Proposal 4; FORthe advisory resolution to approve executive compensation in Proposal 5; and EVERY THREE YEARSfor the advisory vote on frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation in Proposal 6. The stockholder's advisory votes are not binding on the Board or the Company, but the results will be considered by the Company's compensation committee when considering future executive compensation arrangements.
Submitting a proxy will not affect a stockholder's right to vote in person at the Annual Meeting. Any stockholder who gives a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by delivering written notice of revocation to the Company, by substituting a new proxy executed on a later date, or by making a written request in person at the Annual Meeting that the proxy be returned. However, mere attendance at the Annual Meeting will not revoke the proxy.
All expenses of preparing, assembling, and mailing this Proxy Statement and the enclosed materials and all costs of soliciting proxies will be paid by the Company. In addition to solicitation by mail, proxies may be solicited by officers and regular employees of the Company by telephone or in person. Such officers and employees who solicit proxies will receive no compensation for their services other than their regular salaries. Arrangements will also be made with brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to forward solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of shares they hold, and the Company may reimburse them for reasonable out- of-pocket expenses they incur in forwarding these materials.
The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 1100, Dallas, Texas 75240. The Company's mailing address is the same as that of its principal executive offices.
This Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being mailed or given to stockholders on or about July 21, 2023. A copy of the Company's Annual Report to Stockholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, is enclosed herewith. Such Annual Report does not constitute a part of the materials used for the solicitation of proxies.
PURPOSES OF THE MEETING
At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders of the Company will consider the following matters:
- To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the "Tax Asset Protection Amendment") designed to restrict certain transfers of stock to protect the tax benefits of the Company's net operating loss carryforwards;
- To approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation (the "Capital Authorization Amendment") in order to authorize the issuance of (a) 200,000,000 shares of a newly created class of common stock to be named "Class A Common Stock" and (b) 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with rights and preferences to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors from time to time, the "Blank Check Preferred; and
- To approve adjournments of the Annual Meeting from time to time to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes present in person or by proxy at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve either of Proposal 1 or Proposal 2 (the "Discretionary Adjournment"); and
- To elect four (4) directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; and
- To conduct an advisory vote approving the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the "Say-On-Pay Proposal"); and
- To conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the Company's compensation of its named executive officers (the "Say-On-FrequencyProposal"); and
- To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
QUORUM AND VOTING
The record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting was the close of business on July 10, 2023 (the "Record Date"). On the Record Date, there were 1,818,482 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), issued and outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote on all matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. There are no cumulative voting rights. The presence, in person or by proxy, of holders of one-third of the outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum to transact business. The amendments to our Restated Articles of Incorporation contained in Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 each requires the approval of holders of a majority of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. If the number of nominees exceeds the number of directors to be elected, then directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast. Otherwise, the election of each director will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of Common Stock actually voted for or against such director. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares actually voted will also be required for approval of all other matters to come before the stockholders at the Annual Meeting, and in the discretion of the proxy holder on any other matter that may properly come before the meeting. The stockholder's advisory votes are not binding on the Board or the Company, but the results will be considered by the Company's compensation committee when considering future executive compensation arrangements.
Abstentions are counted as present for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum for the transaction of business. Abstentions will be counted towards the tabulations of votes cast on matters presented at the Annual Meeting and will have the same effect as negative votes (other than the election of directors). Abstentions in the case of the election of directors will have no effect on the tabulation of votes and will not count as a vote against the election of any director.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT
OF THE COMPANY'S RESATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
We are requesting our stockholders to approve the amendments to the Company's Restated Articles of Incorporation set forth in Proposal 1 - The Tax Asset Protection Amendment and Proposal 2 - The Capital Authorization Amendment.
Proposal 1 relating to the Tax Asset Protection Amendment would amend our Restated Articles of Incorporation to add a new Article XIII, as set forth on Annex A, attached to this Proxy Statement; and
Proposal 2 relating to the Capital Authorization Amendment would amend and restate Article IV, as set forth on Annex B, attached to this Proxy Statement.
Upon the approval of these amendments, the Company intends to file amended and restated articles of incorporation with the State of Nevada. We have provided a copy of the pro forma Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation which assumes the approvals of both the Tax Asset Protection Amendment and the Capital Authorization Amendment as Annex Cto this Proxy Statement (the "Amended and Restated Charter").
Each of these proposals requires the approval of holders of a majority of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the
Record Date and are independent voting items at the Annual Meeting.
This means that even if Proposal 1 fails to receive the required vote, then Proposal 2 may still be passed by the stockholders. Likewise, if Proposal 2 fails to receive the required vote, then Proposal 1 may still be passed by the stockholders. However, the Board believes that both proposals are needed in order to best position the Company going forward, and the Company intends to use the Discretionary Adjournment, if approved by our stockholders, to adjourn, postpone, and continue the Annual Meeting until enough votes have been gathered, in person or by proxy, to approve both Proposal 1 and Proposal 2.
PROPOSAL 1
AMENDMENT OF THE COMPANY'S
RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
TO INCLUDE TAX ASSET PROTECTION
We are requesting our stockholders to approve the proposed Tax Asset Protection Amendment designed to restrict certain transfers of stock to protect the tax benefits of the Company's net operating loss carryforwards.
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE OF THE AMENDMENT
Our past operations generated significant net operating losses and other tax benefits (collectively, "NOLs"). Under federal tax laws in effect regarding post-2017 NOLs for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2020, corporate NOLs cannot be carried back; are carried forward indefinitely; and are limited to 80% of taxable income for any tax year (computed without regard to the NOL deduction). However, there are special rules for non-life insurance companies, which remain subject to the pre-2018 NOL rules (i.e., a two-year carryback, a twenty-year carryforward, and no 80% limitation). NOLs generated by non-life insurance companies generally can reduce ordinary income tax paid in the prior two tax years or on future taxable income for up to twenty years, at which point they "expire" for such purposes. Until they expire, non-life insurance company NOLs can offset up to 100% of taxable income.
As of March 31, 2023, we had projected net operating loss carryforwards for federal tax purposes of approximately $141,269,000, (our "Current NOLs"). While we cannot estimate the exact amount of NOLs that we will be able use to reduce future income tax liability because we cannot predict the amount and timing of our future taxable income, we believe our NOLs are a very valuable asset.
Our ability to utilize our NOLs to offset future taxable income may be significantly limited if we experience an "ownership change," as determined under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). Under Section 382, an "ownership change" occurs if one or more stockholders or groups of stockholders that is each deemed to own at least 5% of our voting equity, which includes (i) any stock, including shares of common stock issued by the Company, (ii) shares of preferred stock issued by the Company (other than preferred stock described in Section 1504(a)(4) of the Code), and (iii) warrants, rights, or options (including options within the meaning of Treas. Reg. Section 1.382-2T(h)(4)(v) or Treas. Reg. Section 1.382-4(d)(9)) to purchase securities of the Company (collectively, the "Company Securities") increases their aggregate ownership by more than 50 percentage points over its lowest ownership percentage within a rolling three-year period. If an ownership change occurs, Section 382 would impose an annual limit on the amount of our NOLs that we can use to offset taxable income equal to the product of the total value of our outstanding equity immediately prior to the ownership change (reduced by certain items specified in Section 382) and the federal long-termtax-exempt interest rate in effect for the month of the ownership change. A number of complex rules apply to calculating this annual limit.
If an ownership change is deemed to occur, the limitations imposed by Section 382 could significantly limit our ability to use our NOLs to reduce future income tax liability and result in a material amount of our Current NOLs expiring unused and, therefore, significantly impair the value of our NOLs. While the complexity of Section 382's provisions and the limited knowledge any public company has about the ownership of its publicly traded securities make it difficult to determine whether an ownership change has occurred, we currently do not believe that an ownership change has occurred. However, if no action is taken to protect our NOLs, we believe it is possible that we could experience an ownership change before our Current NOLs are fully utilized or expire.
On July 7, 2023, the Board, subject to approval by stockholders, approved the Tax Asset Protection Amendment which would add a newly designated Article XIII to our Restated Articles of Incorporation. The purpose of the Tax Asset Protection Amendment is to assist us in protecting long-term value to the Company of its accumulated NOLs by limiting direct or indirect transfers of our Company Securities that could affect the percentage of Company Securities that is treated as being owned by a holder of 4.99% of our Company Securities. In addition, the Tax Asset Protection Amendment includes a mechanism to block the impact of such transfers while allowing purchasers to receive their money back from prohibited purchases. It is important to note that the Tax Asset Protection Amendment can only provide limited protections and that an ownership change may occur even if stockholders approve the Tax Asset Protection Amendment. The Tax Asset Protection Amendment will not be put into effect unless and until it is approved by stockholders at the Annual Meeting holding a majority of the issued and outstanding Common Stock as of the Record Date.
4
