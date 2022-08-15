Log in
    HALL   US40624Q2030

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
2.490 USD   +0.81%
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
05:56pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:49pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Hallmark Financial Services : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

08/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT

08/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
HALLMARK ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

DALLAS, Texas, (August 15, 2022) - Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark") (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

2022

2021

2022

2021

$in millions:

Net (Loss) Income

$

(69.4)

$

(0.8)

$

(72.6)

$

8.1

Operating (Loss) Income (1)

$

(42.4)

$

(3.9)

$

(45.6)

$

0.5

$per diluted share:

Net (Loss) Income

$

(3.82)

$

(0.05)

$

(4.00)

$

0.45

Operating (Loss) Income (1)

$

(2.33)

$

(0.22)

$

(2.51)

$

0.03

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Highlights:

Net loss of $69.4 million, or $3.82 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period of 2021.Year-to-date net loss of $72.6 million, or $4.00 per share, as compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.45 per share, for the same period of 2021.
The net loss for the second quarter and first sixmonths of 2022 included a full valuation allowance of $23.9 million against net deferred tax assets primarily due to recent net losses, including the current period net loss.
The net loss for the second quarter included a $42.7 million after-tax impact from the previously announced exited contract binding business. This impact was driven by unfavorable prioryear loss reserve development of $35.6 million during the quarter, of which $29.6 million related to exceeding the aggregate limit of the loss portfolio transfer agreement entered into in fiscal 2020.
Net combined ratio of 169.2% and 137.1% for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, compared to 106.4% and 101.3% for the same periods the prioryear
Underlying combined ratio (excluding net prioryear development and catastrophe losses) of 97.3% and 96.3% for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, compared to 99.4% and 95.9% for the same periods the prioryear. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Gross premiums written for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022 increased 7.3% and 0.1%, respectively, compared to the same period the prioryear.
Net catastrophe losses were $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, or 2.5 points of the net combined ratio, as compared to $3.7 million, or 3.8 points of the net combined ratio, for the same period the prioryear. Net catastrophe losses were $3.1 million for the first sixmonths of 2022, or 1.9 points of the net combined ratio, as compared to $9.6 million, or 4.8 points of the net combined ratio, for the same period the prioryear.
Net investment income was $3.1 million and $5.0 million during the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, as compared to $2.4 million and $5.4 million during the same periods in 2021.
Net investment losses of $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million during the same period the prioryear. Net investment losses of $3.9 million for the sixmonths ended June30, 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million during the same period the prioryear.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Review

Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

($in thousands)

Gross premiums written

$

182,066

$

169,716

7

%

$

333,025

$

332,734

0

%

Net premiums written

$

84,301

$

87,486

(4)

%

$

162,622

$

178,983

(9)

%

Net premiums earned

$

80,113

$

96,584

(17)

%

$

162,589

$

198,436

(18)

%

Investment income, net of expenses

$

3,120

$

2,353

33

%

$

4,979

$

5,363

(7)

%

Investment (losses) gains ,net

$

(3,994)

$

3,876

nm

$

(3,943)

$

9,655

nm

Net (loss) income

$

(69,417)

$

(845)

nm

$

(72,636)

$

8,125

nm

Operating (loss) income (1)

$

(42,374)

$

(3,908)

nm

$

(45,633)

$

498

nm

Net (loss) income per share - basic

$

(3.82)

$

(0.05)

nm

$

(4.00)

$

0.45

nm

Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$

(3.82)

$

(0.05)

nm

$

(4.00)

$

0.45

nm

Operating (loss) income per share - diluted (1)

$

(2.33)

$

(0.22)

nm

$

(2.51)

$

0.03

nm

Book value per share

$

5.30

$

9.63

(45)

%

$

5.30

$

9.63

(45.0)

%

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Gross Premiums Written

Gross premiums written were $182.1 million and $333.0 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 7% and 0% from the $169.7 million and $332.7 in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2021.

Net Premiums Written

Net premiums written were $84.3 million and $162.6 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 4% and 9% from the $87.5 million and $179.0 million in net premiums written for the same periods in 2021.

Net Premiums Earned

Net premiums earned were $80.1 million and $162.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 17% and 18% from the $96.6 million and $198.4 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2021.

Investments

Total return on investment securities was -1.1% during the second quarter of 2022. Despite both equity and fixed income portfolios outperforming benchmarks, severe declines in equity and fixed income markets during the quarter prevented investments from contributing positively to results. The total return on Hallmark's equity portfolio was -6.0% compared to -16.1% for the S&P 500 Stock Index. The total return on Hallmark's fixed income portfolio was -0.9% compared to -4.5% for the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index.

Total return on investment securities was -1.3% during the six months ended June 30, 2022, again significantly outperforming market averages. The total return on Hallmark's equity portfolio was -3.2% compared to -20.0% for the S&P 500 Stock Index. The total return on Hallmark's fixed income portfolio was -1.6% compared to -10.4% for the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index.

Beginning in second quarter of 2020, following the steep decline in interest rates resulting from COVID-19 stimulus measures, significant restraint was exercised in making new commitments to bond investments. The amount of cash held steadily increased, growing to more than $350 million by 2021 year-end. As interest rates rose significantly in the latter part of the first quarter of 2022, $154 million of cash was deployed into fixed income securities at yields comparable to, or higher than, the average yield of the existing portfolio. During the second quarter of 2022, an additional $92 million was deployed in debt securities of similar or better yields.

These actions had two primary purposes. First, the cash reserves and short duration of debt securities held provided protection to the balance sheet during what has been described as among the worst periods of performance in bond markets in U.S. history - avoiding unrealized losses in longer dated maturities that will likely persist for years. Second, opportunistic reinvestment of large sums of cash into income generating securities with comparatively attractive yields is expected to contribute to an increase in investment income in future periods.

Net investment income was $3.1 million and $5.0 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.4 million and $5.4 million during the same periods in 2021. The 33% increase in net investment income during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the reinvestment of cash into higher yielding securities, as discussed above.

Net investment losses were $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021. Net realized gains on common stocks of $1.0 million were offset by a $5.0 million reduction in the amount of unrealized gains on common and preferred stocks existing at March 31, 2022.

Net investment losses were $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million for the same period in 2021. Net realized gains on common stocks of $1.2 million were offset by a $5.1 million reduction in the amount of unrealized gains on common and preferred stocks existing at December 31, 2021.

Fixed-income securities were $435.3 million at June 30, 2022, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.9% compared to 2.4% as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the fixed-income portfolio had an

average modified duration of 1.0 years and 85% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of June 30, 2022, 9% of the investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

Total investments were $479.6 million at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $117.2 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $596.8 million or $32.81 per share.

Pre-Tax (Loss) Income

Pre-tax loss was $57.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.0 million reported during the same period in 2021. The decline in pre-tax results for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year was predominately driven by higher loss and LAE of $35.4 million, as well as lower revenue driven by lower net premiums earned of $16.5 million, net investment losses of $4.0 million compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million the prior year, and lower finance charges of $0.1 million, partially offset by higher net investment income of $0.8 million. Lower operating expenses of $2.7 million partially offset the increase in pre-tax loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pre-tax loss was $61.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to pre-tax income of $10.2 million reported for the same period the prior year. The decline in pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was predominately driven by higher loss and LAE of $30.0 million, as well as lower revenue driven by decreased net premiums earned of $35.8 million, net investment losses of $3.9 million compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million the prior year, lower net investment income of $0.4 million and lower finance charges of $0.3 million, partially offset by higher commission and fees of $0.1 million. Lower operating expenses of $8.3 million partially offset the increase in pre-tax loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to pre-tax income reported for the same period of the prior year.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses ("LAE") and Net Combined Ratios

Losses and LAE increased by $35.4 million to $111.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in losses and LAE during the second quarter 2022 was primarily due to $55.6 million of adverse prior year loss reserve development, $35.6 million of which was from the exited contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business, as compared to $3.1 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development for the same period the prior year, partially offset by lower earned premium volume and lower net catastrophe losses. Losses and LAE for the second quarter of 2022 included $2.0 million of net catastrophe losses as compared to $3.7 million during the same period of the prior year.

Losses and LAE increased by $30.0 million to $176.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in losses and LAE for the first six months of 2022 was primarily due to $63.3 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development, $44.4 million of which was from the exited contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business, as compared to $1.0 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development for the prior year period, partially offset by lower earned premium volume and lower net catastrophe losses. Losses and LAE for the six months ended June 30, 2022, included $3.1 million of net catastrophe losses as compared to $9.6 million during the same period of the prior year.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $69.4 million and $72.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net loss of $0.8 million and net income of $8.1 million for the same periods during 2021.

On a diluted basis per share, net loss was $3.82 per share and $4.00 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of $0.05 per share and net income of $0.45 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was -17.8% for the first six months of 2022 compared to 20.5% for the same period in 2021. During the second quarter of 2022 Hallmark recorded a full valuation allowance of $23.9 million against net deferred tax assets primarily due to recent net losses, including the current period net loss. The effective rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 varied from the statutory tax rates primarily due to tax exempt interest income.

Net Loss, Expense and Combined Ratios

The net loss ratio was 139.7% and108.2% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 79.2% and 73.6% reported during the same periods in 2021. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 69.4 points and 38.9 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 3.2 points and 0.5 points for the same periods during 2021. Catastrophe losses contributed 2.5 points and 1.9 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 3.8 points and 4.8 points for the same periods during 2021.

The expense ratio was 29.5% and 28.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 27.2% and 27.7% during the same periods in 2021. The net combined ratio was 169.2% and 137.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 106.4% and 101.3% for the same periods during 2021. The exited contract binding business adversely impacted the net combined ratio by 45.2 points and 27.6 points during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Book Value Per Share

Book value per share decreased 45% to $5.30 per share as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $9.66 per share as of December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company's definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating income and operating income per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and asset impairments or valuation allowances from GAAP net income. Asset impairments and valuation allowances are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating income and operating income per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company's core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and

operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating income and operating income per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconcilation

Weighted

Income (Loss)

Less Tax

Net

Average

Diluted

($in thousands)

Before Tax

Effect

After Tax

Shares Diluted

Per Share

Second Quarter 2022

Reported GAAP measures

$

(57,550)

$

11,867

$

(69,417)

18,186

$

(3.82)

Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance

$

-

$

(23,888)

$

23,888

18,186

$

1.31

Excluded investment (gains)/losses

$

3,994

$

839

$

3,155

18,186

$

0.17

Operating loss

$

(53,556)

$

(11,182)

$

(42,374)

18,186

$

(2.33)

Second Quarter 2021

Reported GAAP measures

$

(1,011)

$

(165)

$

(846)

18,171

$

(0.05)

Excluded investment (gains)/losses

$

(3,876)

$

(814)

$

(3,062)

18,171

$

(0.17)

Operating loss

$

(4,887)

$

(979)

$

(3,908)

18,171

$

(0.22)

Year-to-Date 2022

Reported GAAP measures

$

(61,669)

$

10,967

$

(72,636)

18,179

$

(4.00)

Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance

$

-

$

(23,888)

$

23,888

18,179

$

1.31

Excluded investment (gains)/losses

$

3,943

$

828

$

3,115

18,179

$

0.17

Operating loss

$

(57,726)

$

(12,093)

$

(45,633)

18,179

$

(2.51)

Year-to-Date 2021

Reported GAAP measures

$

10,216

$

2,091

$

8,125

18,157

$

0.45

Excluded investment (gains)/losses

$

(9,655)

$

(2,028)

$

(7,627)

18,157

$

(0.42)

Operating income

$

561

$

63

$

498

18,157

$

0.03

2ndQ 2022

2ndQ 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Net combined ratio

169.2

%

106.4

%

137.1

%

101.3

%

Impact on net combined ratio

Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development

69.4

%

3.2

%

38.9

%

0.5

%

Catastrophes, net of reinsurance

2.5

%

3.8

%

1.9

%

4.9

%

Underlying combined ratio

97.3

%

99.4

%

96.3

%

95.9

%

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company's products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Kenney

President

Chief Financial Officer

817.348.1600

www.hallmarkgrp.com

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($in thousands, except par value)

Jun. 30

Dec. 31

ASSETS

2022

2021

Investments:

(unaudited)

Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $442,218 in 2022 and $288,175 in 2021)

$

435,266

$

290,073

Equity securities (cost: $42,856 in 2022 and $42,120 in 2021)

44,325

48,695

Total investments

479,591

338,768

Cash and cash equivalents

113,207

352,867

Restricted cash

4,019

3,810

Ceded unearned premiums

158,634

146,433

Premiums receivable

99,994

90,621

Accounts receivable

4,413

6,914

Receivable from reinsurer

38,645

-

Receivable for securities

3,970

1,326

Reinsurance recoverable

522,957

549,964

Deferred policy acquisition costs

5,318

6,811

Intangible assets, net

567

819

Federal income tax recoverable

2,906

18,217

Deferred federal income taxes, net

-

8,906

Prepaid pension

57

-

Prepaid expenses

4,141

2,389

Other assets

27,584

25,753

Total Assets

$

1,466,003

$

1,553,598

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $697 in 2022 and $746 in 2021)

$

49,303

$

49,254

Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $717 in 2022 and $744 in 2021)

55,985

55,959

Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

848,207

816,681

Unearned premiums

296,662

284,427

Reinsurance payable

64,466

117,908

Pension liability

-

174

Payable for securities

1,078

3,280

Accounts payable and other liabilites

53,930

50,394

Total Liabilities

1,369,631

1,378,077

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2022 and 2021

3,757

3,757

Additional paid-in capital

123,166

122,844

Retained earnings

2,067

74,703

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,984)

(1,035)

Treasury stock (2,688,007 shares in 2022 and 2,700,364 shares in 2021), at cost

(24,634)

(24,748)

Total Stockholders Equity

96,372

175,521

Total Liabilities & Stockholders Equity

$

1,466,003

$

1,553,598

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

($in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross premiums written

$

182,066

$

169,716

$

333,025

$

332,734

Ceded premiums written

(97,765)

(82,230)

(170,403)

(153,751)

Net premiums written

84,301

87,486

162,622

178,983

Change in unearned premiums

(4,188)

9,098

(33)

19,453

Net premiums earned

80,113

96,584

162,589

198,436

Investment income, net of expenses

3,120

2,353

4,979

5,363

Investment (losses) gains, net

(3,994)

3,876

(3,943)

9,655

Finance charges

980

1,109

1,963

2,242

Commission and fees

283

250

570

510

Other income

12

16

28

35

Total revenues

80,514

104,188

166,186

216,241

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

111,933

76,489

175,957

145,968

Operating expenses

24,639

27,335

49,016

57,307

Interest expense

1,366

1,249

2,630

2,498

Amortization of intangible assets

126

126

252

252

Total expenses

138,064

105,199

227,855

206,025

(Loss) income before tax

(57,550)

(1,011)

(61,669)

10,216

Income tax expense (benefit)

11,867

(165)

10,967

2,091

Net (loss) income

$

(69,417)

$

(846)

$

(72,636)

$

8,125

Net (loss) income per share:

Basic

$

(3.82)

$

(0.05)

$

(4.00)

$

0.45

Diluted

$

(3.82)

$

(0.05)

$

(4.00)

$

0.45

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Segment Data

Three Months Ended Jun. 30

Specialty Commercial

Standard Commercial

Segment

Segment

Personal Segment

Corporate

Consolidated

($in thousands, unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross premiums written

$

138,379

$

126,190

$

28,569

$

27,712

$

15,118

$

15,814

$

-

$

-

$

182,066

$

169,716

Ceded premiums written

(86,846)

(71,805)

(10,845)

(10,330)

(74)

(95)

-

-

(97,765)

(82,230)

Net premiums written

51,533

54,385

17,724

17,382

15,044

15,719

-

-

84,301

87,486

Change in unearned premiums

(3,838)

7,937

(1,160)

(835)

810

1,996

-

-

(4,188)

9,098

Net premiums earned

47,695

62,322

16,564

16,547

15,854

17,715

-

-

80,113

96,584

Total revenues

49,087

64,890

16,888

17,240

17,048

19,115

(2,509)

2,943

80,514

104,188

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

85,765

46,112

12,074

14,138

14,094

16,239

-

-

111,933

76,489

Pre-tax income (loss)

(45,907)

4,848

(786)

(1,976)

(2,819)

(2,766)

(8,038)

(1,117)

(57,550)

(1,011)

Net loss ratio (1)

179.8

%

74.0

%

72.9

%

85.4

%

88.9

%

91.7

%

139.7

%

79.2

%

Net expense ratio (1)

19.2

%

23.8

%

34.5

%

31.7

%

31.6

%

27.2

%

29.5

%

27.2

%

Net combined ratio (1)

199.0

%

97.8

%

107.4

%

117.1

%

120.5

%

118.9

%

169.2

%

106.4

%

Impact on net combined ratio

Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development

111.7

%

1.8

%

2.8

%

0.1

%

11.6

%

11.2

%

69.4

%

3.2

%

Catastrophes, net of reinsurance

2.4

%

0.2

%

4.7

%

19.3

%

0.4

%

2.3

%

2.5

%

3.8

%

Underlying combined ratio (1)

84.9

%

95.8

%

99.9

%

97.7

%

108.5

%

105.4

%

97.3

%

99.4

%

Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development

53,278

1,127

470

18

1,835

1,985

-

-

55,583

3,130

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prioryear reserve development and catastrophes.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Segment Data

Six Months Ended Jun. 30

Specialty Commercial

Standard Commercial

Segment

Segment

Personal Segment

Corporate

Consolidated

($ in thousands, unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross premiums written

$

242,229

$

240,180

$

58,846

$

57,447

$

31,950

$

35,107

$

-

$

-

$

333,025

$

332,734

Ceded premiums written

(147,915)

(133,009)

(22,338)

(20,580)

(150)

(162)

-

-

(170,403)

(153,751)

Net premiums written

94,314

107,171

36,508

36,867

31,800

34,945

-

-

162,622

178,983

Change in unearned premiums

3,591

22,362

(3,237)

(3,254)

(387)

345

-

-

(33)

19,453

Net premiums earned

97,905

129,533

33,271

33,613

31,413

35,290

-

-

162,589

198,436

Total revenues

100,998

134,489

34,016

34,928

33,867

38,074

(2,695)

8,750

166,186

216,241

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

125,077

89,095

24,207

26,229

26,673

30,644

-

-

175,957

145,968

Pre-tax income (loss)

(43,342)

16,196

(1,478)

(1,610)

(3,845)

(4,389)

(13,004)

19

(61,669)

10,216

Net loss ratio (1)

127.8

%

68.8

%

72.8

%

78.0

%

84.9

%

86.8

%

108.2

%

73.6

%

Net expense ratio (1)

20.7

%

24.0

%

34.6

%

31.7

%

30.3

%

28.8

%

28.9

%

27.7

%

Net combined ratio (1)

148.5

%

92.8

%

107.4

%

109.7

%

115.2

%

115.6

%

137.1

%

101.3

%

Impact on net combined ratio

Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development

60.9

%

(0.6)

%

0.6

%

(0.6)

%

8.7

%

(4.0)

%

38.9

%

0.5

%

Catastrophes, net of reinsurance

2.1

%

2.8

%

2.9

%

2.8

%

0.3

%

15.4

%

1.9

%

4.9

%

Underlying combined ratio (1)

85.5

%

90.6

%

103.9

%

107.5

%

106.2

%

104.2

%

96.3

%

95.9

%

Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development

59,658

(772)

208

(1,343)

3,408

3,159

63,274

1,044

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prioryear reserve development and catastrophes.

Disclaimer

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
