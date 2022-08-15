Hallmark Financial Services : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
08/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
HALLMARK ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
DALLAS, Texas, (August 15, 2022) - Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark") (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
$in millions:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(69.4)
$
(0.8)
$
(72.6)
$
8.1
Operating (Loss) Income (1)
$
(42.4)
$
(3.9)
$
(45.6)
$
0.5
$per diluted share:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(3.82)
$
(0.05)
$
(4.00)
$
0.45
Operating (Loss) Income (1)
$
(2.33)
$
(0.22)
$
(2.51)
$
0.03
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Highlights:
●
Net loss of $69.4 million, or $3.82 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period of 2021.Year-to-date net loss of $72.6 million, or $4.00 per share, as compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.45 per share, for the same period of 2021.
●
The net loss for the second quarter and first sixmonths of 2022 included a full valuation allowance of $23.9 million against net deferred tax assets primarily due to recent net losses, including the current period net loss.
●
The net loss for the second quarter included a $42.7 million after-tax impact from the previously announced exited contract binding business. This impact was driven by unfavorable prioryear loss reserve development of $35.6 million during the quarter, of which $29.6 million related to exceeding the aggregate limit of the loss portfolio transfer agreement entered into in fiscal 2020.
●
Net combined ratio of 169.2% and 137.1% for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, compared to 106.4% and 101.3% for the same periods the prioryear
●
Underlying combined ratio (excluding net prioryear development and catastrophe losses) of 97.3% and 96.3% for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, compared to 99.4% and 95.9% for the same periods the prioryear. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
●
Gross premiums written for the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022 increased 7.3% and 0.1%, respectively, compared to the same period the prioryear.
●
Net catastrophe losses were $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, or 2.5 points of the net combined ratio, as compared to $3.7 million, or 3.8 points of the net combined ratio, for the same period the prioryear. Net catastrophe losses were $3.1 million for the first sixmonths of 2022, or 1.9 points of the net combined ratio, as compared to $9.6 million, or 4.8 points of the net combined ratio, for the same period the prioryear.
●
Net investment income was $3.1 million and $5.0 million during the three and sixmonths ended June30, 2022, as compared to $2.4 million and $5.4 million during the same periods in 2021.
●
Net investment losses of $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million during the same period the prioryear. Net investment losses of $3.9 million for the sixmonths ended June30, 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million during the same period the prioryear.
Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Review
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
($in thousands)
Gross premiums written
$
182,066
$
169,716
7
%
$
333,025
$
332,734
0
%
Net premiums written
$
84,301
$
87,486
(4)
%
$
162,622
$
178,983
(9)
%
Net premiums earned
$
80,113
$
96,584
(17)
%
$
162,589
$
198,436
(18)
%
Investment income, net of expenses
$
3,120
$
2,353
33
%
$
4,979
$
5,363
(7)
%
Investment (losses) gains ,net
$
(3,994)
$
3,876
nm
$
(3,943)
$
9,655
nm
Net (loss) income
$
(69,417)
$
(845)
nm
$
(72,636)
$
8,125
nm
Operating (loss) income (1)
$
(42,374)
$
(3,908)
nm
$
(45,633)
$
498
nm
Net (loss) income per share - basic
$
(3.82)
$
(0.05)
nm
$
(4.00)
$
0.45
nm
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$
(3.82)
$
(0.05)
nm
$
(4.00)
$
0.45
nm
Operating (loss) income per share - diluted (1)
$
(2.33)
$
(0.22)
nm
$
(2.51)
$
0.03
nm
Book value per share
$
5.30
$
9.63
(45)
%
$
5.30
$
9.63
(45.0)
%
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Gross Premiums Written
Gross premiums written were $182.1 million and $333.0 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 7% and 0% from the $169.7 million and $332.7 in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2021.
Net Premiums Written
Net premiums written were $84.3 million and $162.6 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 4% and 9% from the $87.5 million and $179.0 million in net premiums written for the same periods in 2021.
Net Premiums Earned
Net premiums earned were $80.1 million and $162.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 17% and 18% from the $96.6 million and $198.4 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2021.
Investments
Total return on investment securities was -1.1% during the second quarter of 2022. Despite both equity and fixed income portfolios outperforming benchmarks, severe declines in equity and fixed income markets during the quarter prevented investments from contributing positively to results. The total return on Hallmark's equity portfolio was -6.0% compared to -16.1% for the S&P 500 Stock Index. The total return on Hallmark's fixed income portfolio was -0.9% compared to -4.5% for the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index.
Total return on investment securities was -1.3% during the six months ended June 30, 2022, again significantly outperforming market averages. The total return on Hallmark's equity portfolio was -3.2% compared to -20.0% for the S&P 500 Stock Index. The total return on Hallmark's fixed income portfolio was -1.6% compared to -10.4% for the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index.
Beginning in second quarter of 2020, following the steep decline in interest rates resulting from COVID-19 stimulus measures, significant restraint was exercised in making new commitments to bond investments. The amount of cash held steadily increased, growing to more than $350 million by 2021 year-end. As interest rates rose significantly in the latter part of the first quarter of 2022, $154 million of cash was deployed into fixed income securities at yields comparable to, or higher than, the average yield of the existing portfolio. During the second quarter of 2022, an additional $92 million was deployed in debt securities of similar or better yields.
These actions had two primary purposes. First, the cash reserves and short duration of debt securities held provided protection to the balance sheet during what has been described as among the worst periods of performance in bond markets in U.S. history - avoiding unrealized losses in longer dated maturities that will likely persist for years. Second, opportunistic reinvestment of large sums of cash into income generating securities with comparatively attractive yields is expected to contribute to an increase in investment income in future periods.
Net investment income was $3.1 million and $5.0 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.4 million and $5.4 million during the same periods in 2021. The 33% increase in net investment income during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the reinvestment of cash into higher yielding securities, as discussed above.
Net investment losses were $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021. Net realized gains on common stocks of $1.0 million were offset by a $5.0 million reduction in the amount of unrealized gains on common and preferred stocks existing at March 31, 2022.
Net investment losses were $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million for the same period in 2021. Net realized gains on common stocks of $1.2 million were offset by a $5.1 million reduction in the amount of unrealized gains on common and preferred stocks existing at December 31, 2021.
Fixed-income securities were $435.3 million at June 30, 2022, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.9% compared to 2.4% as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the fixed-income portfolio had an
average modified duration of 1.0 years and 85% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of June 30, 2022, 9% of the investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.
Total investments were $479.6 million at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $117.2 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $596.8 million or $32.81 per share.
Pre-Tax (Loss) Income
Pre-tax loss was $57.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.0 million reported during the same period in 2021. The decline in pre-tax results for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year was predominately driven by higher loss and LAE of $35.4 million, as well as lower revenue driven by lower net premiums earned of $16.5 million, net investment losses of $4.0 million compared to net investment gains of $3.9 million the prior year, and lower finance charges of $0.1 million, partially offset by higher net investment income of $0.8 million. Lower operating expenses of $2.7 million partially offset the increase in pre-tax loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period of the prior year.
Pre-tax loss was $61.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to pre-tax income of $10.2 million reported for the same period the prior year. The decline in pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was predominately driven by higher loss and LAE of $30.0 million, as well as lower revenue driven by decreased net premiums earned of $35.8 million, net investment losses of $3.9 million compared to net investment gains of $9.7 million the prior year, lower net investment income of $0.4 million and lower finance charges of $0.3 million, partially offset by higher commission and fees of $0.1 million. Lower operating expenses of $8.3 million partially offset the increase in pre-tax loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to pre-tax income reported for the same period of the prior year.
Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses ("LAE") and Net Combined Ratios
Losses and LAE increased by $35.4 million to $111.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in losses and LAE during the second quarter 2022 was primarily due to $55.6 million of adverse prior year loss reserve development, $35.6 million of which was from the exited contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business, as compared to $3.1 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development for the same period the prior year, partially offset by lower earned premium volume and lower net catastrophe losses. Losses and LAE for the second quarter of 2022 included $2.0 million of net catastrophe losses as compared to $3.7 million during the same period of the prior year.
Losses and LAE increased by $30.0 million to $176.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in losses and LAE for the first six months of 2022 was primarily due to $63.3 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development, $44.4 million of which was from the exited contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business, as compared to $1.0 million of unfavorable prior year loss reserve development for the prior year period, partially offset by lower earned premium volume and lower net catastrophe losses. Losses and LAE for the six months ended June 30, 2022, included $3.1 million of net catastrophe losses as compared to $9.6 million during the same period of the prior year.
Net (Loss) Income
Net loss was $69.4 million and $72.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net loss of $0.8 million and net income of $8.1 million for the same periods during 2021.
On a diluted basis per share, net loss was $3.82 per share and $4.00 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of $0.05 per share and net income of $0.45 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was -17.8% for the first six months of 2022 compared to 20.5% for the same period in 2021. During the second quarter of 2022 Hallmark recorded a full valuation allowance of $23.9 million against net deferred tax assets primarily due to recent net losses, including the current period net loss. The effective rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 varied from the statutory tax rates primarily due to tax exempt interest income.
Net Loss, Expense and Combined Ratios
The net loss ratio was 139.7% and108.2% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 79.2% and 73.6% reported during the same periods in 2021. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 69.4 points and 38.9 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 3.2 points and 0.5 points for the same periods during 2021. Catastrophe losses contributed 2.5 points and 1.9 points to the net loss ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 3.8 points and 4.8 points for the same periods during 2021.
The expense ratio was 29.5% and 28.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 27.2% and 27.7% during the same periods in 2021. The net combined ratio was 169.2% and 137.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 106.4% and 101.3% for the same periods during 2021. The exited contract binding business adversely impacted the net combined ratio by 45.2 points and 27.6 points during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Book Value Per Share
Book value per share decreased 45% to $5.30 per share as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $9.66 per share as of December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company's GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company's definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.
Operating income and operating income per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and asset impairments or valuation allowances from GAAP net income. Asset impairments and valuation allowances are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating income and operating income per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company's core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and
operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating income and operating income per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconcilation
Weighted
Income (Loss)
Less Tax
Net
Average
Diluted
($in thousands)
Before Tax
Effect
After Tax
Shares Diluted
Per Share
Second Quarter 2022
Reported GAAP measures
$
(57,550)
$
11,867
$
(69,417)
18,186
$
(3.82)
Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance
$
-
$
(23,888)
$
23,888
18,186
$
1.31
Excluded investment (gains)/losses
$
3,994
$
839
$
3,155
18,186
$
0.17
Operating loss
$
(53,556)
$
(11,182)
$
(42,374)
18,186
$
(2.33)
Second Quarter 2021
Reported GAAP measures
$
(1,011)
$
(165)
$
(846)
18,171
$
(0.05)
Excluded investment (gains)/losses
$
(3,876)
$
(814)
$
(3,062)
18,171
$
(0.17)
Operating loss
$
(4,887)
$
(979)
$
(3,908)
18,171
$
(0.22)
Year-to-Date 2022
Reported GAAP measures
$
(61,669)
$
10,967
$
(72,636)
18,179
$
(4.00)
Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance
$
-
$
(23,888)
$
23,888
18,179
$
1.31
Excluded investment (gains)/losses
$
3,943
$
828
$
3,115
18,179
$
0.17
Operating loss
$
(57,726)
$
(12,093)
$
(45,633)
18,179
$
(2.51)
Year-to-Date 2021
Reported GAAP measures
$
10,216
$
2,091
$
8,125
18,157
$
0.45
Excluded investment (gains)/losses
$
(9,655)
$
(2,028)
$
(7,627)
18,157
$
(0.42)
Operating income
$
561
$
63
$
498
18,157
$
0.03
2ndQ 2022
2ndQ 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Net combined ratio
169.2
%
106.4
%
137.1
%
101.3
%
Impact on net combined ratio
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development
69.4
%
3.2
%
38.9
%
0.5
%
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance
2.5
%
3.8
%
1.9
%
4.9
%
Underlying combined ratio
97.3
%
99.4
%
96.3
%
95.9
%
About Hallmark
Hallmark is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company's products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
For further information, please contact:
Chris Kenney
President
Chief Financial Officer
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($in thousands, except par value)
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
ASSETS
2022
2021
Investments:
(unaudited)
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $442,218 in 2022 and $288,175 in 2021)
$
435,266
$
290,073
Equity securities (cost: $42,856 in 2022 and $42,120 in 2021)
44,325
48,695
Total investments
479,591
338,768
Cash and cash equivalents
113,207
352,867
Restricted cash
4,019
3,810
Ceded unearned premiums
158,634
146,433
Premiums receivable
99,994
90,621
Accounts receivable
4,413
6,914
Receivable from reinsurer
38,645
-
Receivable for securities
3,970
1,326
Reinsurance recoverable
522,957
549,964
Deferred policy acquisition costs
5,318
6,811
Intangible assets, net
567
819
Federal income tax recoverable
2,906
18,217
Deferred federal income taxes, net
-
8,906
Prepaid pension
57
-
Prepaid expenses
4,141
2,389
Other assets
27,584
25,753
Total Assets
$
1,466,003
$
1,553,598
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $697 in 2022 and $746 in 2021)
$
49,303
$
49,254
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $717 in 2022 and $744 in 2021)
55,985
55,959
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
848,207
816,681
Unearned premiums
296,662
284,427
Reinsurance payable
64,466
117,908
Pension liability
-
174
Payable for securities
1,078
3,280
Accounts payable and other liabilites
53,930
50,394
Total Liabilities
1,369,631
1,378,077
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2022 and 2021
3,757
3,757
Additional paid-in capital
123,166
122,844
Retained earnings
2,067
74,703
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,984)
(1,035)
Treasury stock (2,688,007 shares in 2022 and 2,700,364 shares in 2021), at cost
(24,634)
(24,748)
Total Stockholders Equity
96,372
175,521
Total Liabilities & Stockholders Equity
$
1,466,003
$
1,553,598
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
($in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross premiums written
$
182,066
$
169,716
$
333,025
$
332,734
Ceded premiums written
(97,765)
(82,230)
(170,403)
(153,751)
Net premiums written
84,301
87,486
162,622
178,983
Change in unearned premiums
(4,188)
9,098
(33)
19,453
Net premiums earned
80,113
96,584
162,589
198,436
Investment income, net of expenses
3,120
2,353
4,979
5,363
Investment (losses) gains, net
(3,994)
3,876
(3,943)
9,655
Finance charges
980
1,109
1,963
2,242
Commission and fees
283
250
570
510
Other income
12
16
28
35
Total revenues
80,514
104,188
166,186
216,241
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
111,933
76,489
175,957
145,968
Operating expenses
24,639
27,335
49,016
57,307
Interest expense
1,366
1,249
2,630
2,498
Amortization of intangible assets
126
126
252
252
Total expenses
138,064
105,199
227,855
206,025
(Loss) income before tax
(57,550)
(1,011)
(61,669)
10,216
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,867
(165)
10,967
2,091
Net (loss) income
$
(69,417)
$
(846)
$
(72,636)
$
8,125
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$
(3.82)
$
(0.05)
$
(4.00)
$
0.45
Diluted
$
(3.82)
$
(0.05)
$
(4.00)
$
0.45
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data
Three Months Ended Jun. 30
Specialty Commercial
Standard Commercial
Segment
Segment
Personal Segment
Corporate
Consolidated
($in thousands, unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross premiums written
$
138,379
$
126,190
$
28,569
$
27,712
$
15,118
$
15,814
$
-
$
-
$
182,066
$
169,716
Ceded premiums written
(86,846)
(71,805)
(10,845)
(10,330)
(74)
(95)
-
-
(97,765)
(82,230)
Net premiums written
51,533
54,385
17,724
17,382
15,044
15,719
-
-
84,301
87,486
Change in unearned premiums
(3,838)
7,937
(1,160)
(835)
810
1,996
-
-
(4,188)
9,098
Net premiums earned
47,695
62,322
16,564
16,547
15,854
17,715
-
-
80,113
96,584
Total revenues
49,087
64,890
16,888
17,240
17,048
19,115
(2,509)
2,943
80,514
104,188
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
85,765
46,112
12,074
14,138
14,094
16,239
-
-
111,933
76,489
Pre-tax income (loss)
(45,907)
4,848
(786)
(1,976)
(2,819)
(2,766)
(8,038)
(1,117)
(57,550)
(1,011)
Net loss ratio (1)
179.8
%
74.0
%
72.9
%
85.4
%
88.9
%
91.7
%
139.7
%
79.2
%
Net expense ratio (1)
19.2
%
23.8
%
34.5
%
31.7
%
31.6
%
27.2
%
29.5
%
27.2
%
Net combined ratio (1)
199.0
%
97.8
%
107.4
%
117.1
%
120.5
%
118.9
%
169.2
%
106.4
%
Impact on net combined ratio
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development
111.7
%
1.8
%
2.8
%
0.1
%
11.6
%
11.2
%
69.4
%
3.2
%
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance
2.4
%
0.2
%
4.7
%
19.3
%
0.4
%
2.3
%
2.5
%
3.8
%
Underlying combined ratio (1)
84.9
%
95.8
%
99.9
%
97.7
%
108.5
%
105.4
%
97.3
%
99.4
%
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development
53,278
1,127
470
18
1,835
1,985
-
-
55,583
3,130
(1)
The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prioryear reserve development and catastrophes.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data
Six Months Ended Jun. 30
Specialty Commercial
Standard Commercial
Segment
Segment
Personal Segment
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross premiums written
$
242,229
$
240,180
$
58,846
$
57,447
$
31,950
$
35,107
$
-
$
-
$
333,025
$
332,734
Ceded premiums written
(147,915)
(133,009)
(22,338)
(20,580)
(150)
(162)
-
-
(170,403)
(153,751)
Net premiums written
94,314
107,171
36,508
36,867
31,800
34,945
-
-
162,622
178,983
Change in unearned premiums
3,591
22,362
(3,237)
(3,254)
(387)
345
-
-
(33)
19,453
Net premiums earned
97,905
129,533
33,271
33,613
31,413
35,290
-
-
162,589
198,436
Total revenues
100,998
134,489
34,016
34,928
33,867
38,074
(2,695)
8,750
166,186
216,241
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
125,077
89,095
24,207
26,229
26,673
30,644
-
-
175,957
145,968
Pre-tax income (loss)
(43,342)
16,196
(1,478)
(1,610)
(3,845)
(4,389)
(13,004)
19
(61,669)
10,216
Net loss ratio (1)
127.8
%
68.8
%
72.8
%
78.0
%
84.9
%
86.8
%
108.2
%
73.6
%
Net expense ratio (1)
20.7
%
24.0
%
34.6
%
31.7
%
30.3
%
28.8
%
28.9
%
27.7
%
Net combined ratio (1)
148.5
%
92.8
%
107.4
%
109.7
%
115.2
%
115.6
%
137.1
%
101.3
%
Impact on net combined ratio
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development
60.9
%
(0.6)
%
0.6
%
(0.6)
%
8.7
%
(4.0)
%
38.9
%
0.5
%
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance
2.1
%
2.8
%
2.9
%
2.8
%
0.3
%
15.4
%
1.9
%
4.9
%
Underlying combined ratio (1)
85.5
%
90.6
%
103.9
%
107.5
%
106.2
%
104.2
%
96.3
%
95.9
%
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development
59,658
(772)
208
(1,343)
3,408
3,159
63,274
1,044
(1)
The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prioryear reserve development and catastrophes.
Hallmark Financial Services Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:57:06 UTC.