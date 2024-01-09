Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.(OTCPK:HALL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which is engaged in the sale of property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. The Company's business includes marketing, distributing, underwriting, and servicing its insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services. Its segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Runoff. The Standard Commercial Segment includes the package and monoline property/casualty and the Aviation business unit, which offers general aviation property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal Segment includes the non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The Runoff Segment consists of its Specialty Runoff business unit, which consists of the senior care facilities liability insurance business, the contract binding line of primary automobile insurance, and the satellite launch property/casualty insurance products, as well as specialty programs.