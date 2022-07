Hallmark Venture : Supplemental Information 07/20/2022 | 01:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. 5112 West Taft Road, Suite M, Liverpool, NY 13088 Supplemental Information Disclosure for Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (the "Company"): Election of Directors On July 15, 2022 Paul Strickland, the Company's Secretary, was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors to hold office until his earlier resignation or removal as provided in the Company's Bylaws.

Chart HALLMARK VENTURE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Managers and Directors John D. Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director Paul L. Strickland Principal Financial Officer & Secretary