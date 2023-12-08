Item 1.01 ENTRY INTO MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

On December 5, 2023, Hallmark Venture Group, Inc (the "Company") issued a $144,501.00, 0% convertible exchange note to John D. Murphy, Jr. ("Holder"), CEO and Director of the Company (the "Note"). The Note matures December 4, 2024 and is convertible into the Company's common stock at a price equal to 50% of the average closing price of the Company's common stock during the 25 consecutive trading days prior to the date on which the Holder elects to convert all or part of the Note. The Note is fully funded and has been issued to Holder in exchange for having made direct payments of Company expenses.

A copy of the Note which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K.