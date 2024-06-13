Halma plc FULL YEAR RESULTS 2024 Record profit for the 21st consecutive year Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day, today announces its full year results for the 12 months to 31 March 2024. Highlights "2024 was another successful year for Halma. We delivered record revenue and profit, with continued high returns. Strong cash generation enabled us to make substantial investments in opportunities for future growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This success in varied market conditions reflected the commitment of our people to delivering our purpose, the benefits we derive from our Sustainable Growth Model, and the long-term drivers that underpin growth in our diverse portfolio. We have made a positive start to the new financial year. Our order intake in the year to date is ahead of both revenue and the comparable period last year. We expect to deliver good organic constant currency7 revenue growth in the year ahead, and an Adjusted1 EBIT margin4 of around 21%, in the middle of our target range. We remain well positioned to make further progress this year and in the longer term." Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive. Change 2023/24 2022/23 Revenue +10% £2,034.1m £1,852.8m Adjusted1 Earnings before Interest +12% £424.0m £378.2m and Taxation (EBIT) Adjusted1 Profit before Taxation +10% £396.4m £361.3m Adjusted2 Earnings per Share +8% 82.40p 76.34p Statutory Earnings before Interest +19% £367.9m £308.4m and Taxation Statutory Profit before Taxation +17% £340.3m £291.5m Statutory Earnings per Share +15% 71.23p 62.04p Total Dividend per Share3 +7% 21.61p 20.20p Adjusted1 EBIT margin4 +40bps 20.8% 20.4% Return on Sales5 - 19.5% 19.5% Return on Total Invested Capital6 (40)bps 14.4% 14.8% Record revenue, above £2bn for the first time: +10% and +8% OCCY 7 .

. Adjusted 1 EBIT above £400m for the first time: +12% and +7% OCCY 7 .

EBIT above £400m for the first time: +12% and +7% OCCY . Record Adjusted 1 Profit before Taxation for 21 st consecutive year; +10% and +8% OCCY 7 .

Profit before Taxation for 21 consecutive year; +10% and +8% OCCY . Statutory Profit before Taxation +17%.

Good contribution from recent acquisitions 8 , adding 5.0% to revenue and 7.6% to Adjusted 1 EBIT growth.

, adding 5.0% to revenue and 7.6% to Adjusted EBIT growth. Adjusted 1 EBIT margin 4 +40 basis points to 20.8%.

EBIT margin +40 basis points to 20.8%. Continued high returns: Return on Sales 5 stable at 19.5%, despite higher net finance expense.

ROTIC 6 of 14.4% (2022/23: 14.8%), well above our estimated weighted

average cost of capital of 9.7% (2022/23: 8.9%).

Continued strategic investment to support future growth:

o R&D investment of £107.2m (2022/23: £102.8m), representing 5.3% of revenue (2022/23: 5.5%).

o Eight acquisitions completed for £292m maximum total consideration.

o Healthy pipeline of potential acquisitions: one further acquisition completed since year end for £44m maximum total consideration.

R&D investment of £107.2m (2022/23: £102.8m), representing 5.3% of revenue (2022/23: 5.5%). Eight acquisitions completed for £292m maximum total consideration. Healthy pipeline of potential acquisitions: one further acquisition completed since year end for £44m maximum total consideration. Strong cash performance: cash conversion 10 103%, above 90% target (2022/23: 78%).

103%, above 90% target (2022/23: 78%). Continued balance sheet strength: net debt/EBITDA 1.35 times (2022/23: 1.38 times).

Total dividend per share for the year up +7%; 45 th consecutive year of dividend growth of 5% or more. Notes: Adjusted to remove the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, restructuring costs, and profit or loss on disposal of operations, totalling £56.1m (2022/23: £69.8m). See note 1 to the Results for details. Adjusted to remove the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition items, restructuring costs, profit or loss on disposal of operations and the associated taxation thereon. See note 2 to the Results for details. Total dividend paid and proposed per share, comprising an interim dividend of 8.41p per share and a proposed final dividend of 13.20p per share. Adjusted 1 EBIT margin is defined as Adjusted 1 Earnings before Interest and Taxation from continuing operations expressed as a percentage of revenue from continuing operations. Return on Sales is defined as Adjusted 1 Profit before Taxation from continuing operations expressed as a percentage of revenue from continuing operations. Return on Total Invested Capital (ROTIC) is defined as post-tax Adjusted 1 Profit as a percentage of average Total Invested Capital. Organic constant currency (OCCY) measures exclude the effect of movements in foreign exchange rates on the translation of revenue and Adjusted 1 Profit into Sterling, as well as acquisitions and disposals in the year. See note 3 to the Results for details. The contribution to revenue or Adjusted 1 EBIT (as appropriate) from acquisitions made in the 12 months to 31 March 2024. See note 3 to the Results for details. Adjusted 1 Earnings before Interest and Taxation (EBIT), Adjusted 1 Profit before Taxation, Adjusted 2 Earnings per Share, organic growth rates, Return on Sales, ROTIC and net debt are alternative performance measures used by management. See notes 1, 2 and 3 to the Results for details. Cash conversion is defined as adjusted operating cash flow as a percentage of adjusted operating profit. See note 3 to the Results for details. For further information, please contact: Halma plc +44 (0)1494 721 111 Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive Steve Gunning, Chief Financial Officer Charles King, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7776 685948 Clayton Hirst, Director of Corporate Affairs +44 (0)7384 796013 MHP Group Oliver Hughes/Rachel Farrington/Ollie Hoare +44 (0)20 3128 8100 A copy of this announcement, together with other information about Halma, may be viewed on its website: www.halma.com. The webcast of the results presentation will be available on the Halma website later today: www.halma.com 2

Strategic Report Further good progress in the year I am pleased to report that Halma made further good progress in the year, delivering revenue of over £2bn for the first time and our 21st consecutive year of record Adjusted1 profit. At the same time we continued to make substantial investments, both organically and in acquisitions, to support our growth over the medium term. This success in varied market conditions was underpinned by the benefit we derive from the diversity of our company portfolio, the agility that comes from our organisational model and, most importantly, the talent within our companies. I would like to thank everyone at Halma for their contributions in the year and their commitment to our purpose of growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Delivering strong and sustainable growth One of the great privileges of being Halma's Group Chief Executive is meeting our company leaders and their teams. In my first full year in the role, I have visited the majority of our companies, and have had the opportunity to see first hand the key elements which are critical to our continued success. The first of these is our purpose, which gives us the energy and passion to tackle significant global safety, environmental and healthcare challenges. Everything we do at Halma starts and ends with our purpose - to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. It leads us to make careful choices on our markets, selecting- those niches where we are confident we can create solutions to a wide range of fundamental, long term issues which have a significant impact on people's lives, and thereby deliver continued growth and high returns. Our case studies in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 highlight a number of examples. The second is the diversity of our organisation. While we are driven by a common purpose, our companies operate in often very different niche markets, with a wide variety of customers, suppliers, technologies, routes to market and manufacturing processes. Given our inclusive-culture, we also have diverse teams in our companies, contributing to the strength of our decision making. These two elements - the diversity of our portfolio and our teams - give us resilience as a Group to fluctuations in individual markets. The third element is the benefits we derive from our decentralised model, where our leaders are entrepreneurs and empowered to grow in their specific market niches as if each business were their own. This leads to a highly agile, innovative and proactive culture, as our companies look to understand the issues our customers are facing and help to solve them with their application knowledge and innovative technologies. And finally, talent and culture are crucial. Our decentralised model- requires that we have the very best people in our companies, operating in an entrepreneurial, high performing, yet collaborative and supportive culture. This is discussed in more depth later in this review and in the Talent and Culture review in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024. These elements underpin our delivery of strong and sustainable growth. Over the past 10 years, we have achieved double digit revenue-and Adjusted1 profit growth on average, with a good balance between organic and acquisition led growth. I continue to be inspired by the quality of our talent and our innovation, and I am proud of the positive difference that our companies make to millions of lives every day. I am excited by the scale- of the opportunities ahead as the world faces intensifying challenges: climate change, protecting life critical resources, meeting the increasing demands on healthcare, and keeping people safe in commercial, industrial and public spaces. We have the people, technologies, financial resources and organisational capability and agility to help our customers address these challenges. I see significant opportunities for growth in both existing and- new markets, and this gives me confidence that we can continue our track record of delivering long term growth for decades to come. 4

A strong financial performance in varied market conditions We delivered a strong financial performance, with good revenue growth, continued high returns well above our cost of capital, and strong cash generation. Revenue and Adjusted1 profit before taxation both grew by 10%, to £2,034.1m and £396.4m respectively. Growth in Adjusted1 earnings per share was lower, at 8%, given a higher tax rate.-Statutory profit before taxation increased by 17% to £340.3m reflecting the Group's growth and the non recurrence of the prior year's acquired intangible impairment. Performance by sector and subsector reflected varied conditions in our end markets, with strong growth in the Safety and the Environmental & Analysis Sectors more than offsetting a decline in the Healthcare Sector. By geography, growth was led by our two largest regions, the USA and Mainland Europe, which both grew strongly. We delivered continued high returns. Our Adjusted1 EBIT margin increased to 20.8% from 20.4% in the prior year. Return on Sales1 was stable- at 19.5%, despite the impact of higher interest costs, and remained well within our KPI target range of 18 22%. Return on Total Invested Capital1 of 14.4% (2023: 14.8%) was ahead of our KPI target of 12% and well above our estimated weighted average cost of capital of 9.7% (2023: 8.9%). Cash conversion for the year was strong at 103%, compared to our KPI target of 90%, and reflected good working capital management. This strong cash generation allowed us to make substantial investments to support our future growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Our gearing ratio (net debt to EBITDA) at the year end remained almost unchanged at 1.35 times (2023: 1.38 times), well within our operating range of up to two times. Together, our cash generation and balance sheet strength underpin our investments in organic growth and provide capacity to fund acquisitions and our progressive dividend policy. The Board is recommending a 7% increase in the final dividend to 13.20p per share (2023: 12.34p per share). If approved at our Annual General Meeting, together with the 8.41p per share interim dividend, this would result in a total dividend for the year of 21.61p (2023: 20.20p), also up 7%, making this the 45th consecutive year of dividend per share growth of 5% or more. High levels of strategic investment for growth Investing to support organic growth Our companies continued to invest in innovation and new product development to support organic growth. R&D expenditure increased to a record £107m (2023: £103m) and represented 5.3% of revenue (2023: 5.5%), remaining well ahead of our 4% KPI. This high level of investment reflects our companies' continued confidence in the substantial growth prospects they see in their markets. They continue to evolve- their products and services, enabling their customers to provide safer environments, protect life critical resources and deliver better healthcare. A further strong year for acquisitions Acquisitions are a core element of our growth, increasing our opportunities to grow in line with our purpose. They amplify the positive difference we make to people's lives worldwide, and enhance the growth and returns we deliver. Read more in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 on our approach to acquisitions. Following a record year of acquisitions in 2023, we further expanded our opportunities for growth with eight- acquisitions in 2024. Of these, four were standalone companies for the Group, and four were bolt ons to enhance our companies' technologies and market reach. These acquisitions were widely spread geographically across North America, Mainland Europe, the UK and Australia within our Asia Pacific region. We made one acquisition in the Safety Sector, four in the Environmental & Analysis Sector and three in the Healthcare Sector. We spent £292m (maximum total consideration) in aggregate, acquiring the equivalent of 7% of our prior year profit (before interest) or 4% after interest. We have invested £689m in acquisitions (on a maximum total consideration basis) over the last two financial years. This is a greater sum than the aggregate of the previous five years, and the increased level of activity reflects the benefits of the investments we have made in our sector M&A and management 5

teams in recent years. This activity has continued since the period end, with one further acquisition completed in the new financial year for £44m (maximum total consideration) in the Safety Sector. Our pipeline for future acquisitions remains healthy. We actively manage our portfolio of companies to ensure that it continues to deliver strong growth and returns and is aligned with our purpose. Accordingly, we made one small disposal in the first half of the year in the Safety Sector for a consideration of £3m, recognising a £0.5m profit on disposal. Since the period end, we completed a further disposal for approximately £7m consideration in the Environmental & Analysis Sector. Further details of acquisitions and disposals are contained in the relevant sector reviews and in the notes to the Annual Report and Accounts 2024. Investing in talent and culture Talent and culture are critical components of Halma's Sustainable Growth Model. Our- decentralised approach requires exceptional leaders who are inspired by our purpose to create high performing cultures, and who are empowered and accountable to set the strategy and grow their company as if it were their own. Nurturing and developing the next generation of leaders from within our companies was a key focus this year. I have personally been a beneficiary of the investment that Halma- has made in its leaders, having become Group Chief Executive at the start of the year, after a seven year career progression at Halma. We seek to recruit and retain talented people that can learn fast and make good decisions in a rapidly changing world and who, through collaboration and connection, can learn from each other and benefit from the different perspectives and experiences of Halma's diverse group of companies. These are key characteristics that enhance agility- within our model and ensure that we maintain the entrepreneurialism that is fundamental to our long term success. I also reported last year that we appointed Funmi Adegoke, previously Group General Counsel & Chief Sustainability Officer and a member of the Executive Board, to Sector Chief Executive, Safety from July 2023. As a result of this move, Constance Baroudel, Sector Chief Executive, Environmental & Analysis, took on the additional role of Chief Sustainability Officer. I am very pleased with the impact that both of these leaders have made in their new roles and their contribution to our Group performance. This demonstrates our commitment to developing our people to ensure we have a strong and sustainable leadership succession for the future. We also apply this approach to our companies and I'm pleased that our focus on nurturing future leaders has resulted in 11 internal promotions to Halma operating company boards, two of which are newly promoted Managing Directors of our companies. Our commitment to ensuring that Halma's culture is highly inclusive means that we can also recruit from the broadest available pool of talent, develop and retain the very best talent and have a wide diversity of voices and experience within our leadership teams. One measure of inclusion is gender diversity. At the executive level, we continue to have a good balance by gender, with women representing 45% and 50% of Halma's Board and Executive Board respectively. This is also the case for our three sector boards, and 46% of all our senior roles are held by women. For- the past two years, we- have been working towards achieving the stretching target of having a gender balanced range of 40 60% on our company boards by March 2024 - a target which is reflected in the bonus element of remuneration for our senior leaders. We are pleased that our companies have made progress in this area, with our company boards now comprising 31% women. This is an improvement of more than 10 percentage points over the last four years - however, we recognise that there is still more to strive for. Our eighth global employee engagement survey continues to show consistent belief in our culture and DNA. I was pleased to see a continued strong response rate of 83% and strong and stable engagement at all levels at 76%. 6

Further detail on our talent philosophy, strategic priorities and people and culture initiatives is given in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024. Driving growth in sustainability - Sustainability has always been an integral part of our purpose driven growth strategy. We continue to be - excited by acquisitions that have additional and significant long term sustainability opportunities, such as the recent acquisition of Sewertronics, whose technology protects the environment by preventing wastewater pollution, and the acquisitions of IZI and TeDan, which broaden the social benefits delivered by our Healthcare Sector (see our case studies in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024). We see growth prospects for our companies in sustainability-related opportunities and our approach is to encourage them to broaden the benefits delivered by their products and services. At the same time, we are also focused on ensuring that we manage and improve our operational impact so that we can continue to grow sustainably over the long term. Our companies think of this as prioritising opportunities to "do more good" while also growing their revenues and profit, and "doing less harm". We were pleased to see continued reductions in our Scope 1 & 2 emissions, and progress towards our renewable electricity targets. Further details are given in our TCFD report in our Annual Report and Accounts 2024. For the second year, our executive remuneration incorporates annual energy productivity metrics alongside the gender diversity targets mentioned above. We consider these metrics aligned to remuneration as a good starting point from which they will no doubt evolve and it is pleasing to see them driving a focus on gender balance and energy conservation within our companies. Our direct operational emissions are a small part of our broader emissions footprint. The majority of our environmental footprint arises within our wider value chain. We have formally committed to reach- Net Zero for Scope 3 emissions by 2050 and our focus is to support our companies to build bottom up Scope 3 decarbonisation plans over the next couple of years. For many of our companies, concentrating on supply chain engagement and sustainable product design is the best way to reduce their indirect emissions and this continues to be an area of focus for them. Examples of the work our companies are doing to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and engage with sustainable design are given in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024. Summary and outlook This was another successful year for Halma. We delivered record revenue and profit, continued high returns. Strong cash generation enabled us to make substantial investments in opportunities for future growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This success in varied market conditions reflected the commitment of our -people to delivering our purpose, the benefits we derive from our Sustainable Growth Model, and the long term drivers that underpin growth in our diverse portfolio. We have made a positive start to the new financial year. Our order intake in the year to date is ahead of both revenue and the comparable period last year. We expect to deliver good organic constant currency1 revenue growth in the year ahead, and an Adjusted1 EBIT margin of around 21%, in the middle of our target range. We remain well positioned to make further progress this year and in the longer term. Marc Ronchetti Group Chief Executive 1 See alternative performance measures in note 3 to the Results 7

Chief Financial Officer's Review Strong financial performance I am pleased to report that the Group delivered a strong financial performance in 2024 despite varied market conditions, enabling us to make substantial strategic investments to enhance our future growth opportunities. Our performance reflected the benefits of the diversity of our portfolio, and of our Sustainable Growth Model, which gives our companies the agility to respond quickly to opportunities and challenges. This enabled us to deliver record revenue, which exceeded £2bn for the first time, record Adjusted1 profit for the 21st consecutive year, and continued high returns. At the same time, we continued to make substantial investments, both in our products and services through research and development, and in further expanding our market reach through eight acquisitions during the year. These investments were supported by the strength of our balance sheet, and by strong cash generation. We expect the strength of our financial position and our high levels of cash conversion to underpin growth over the longer term as our companies invest to address the significant opportunities in their markets. Record revenue and profit We delivered strong revenue growth of 9.8%, with revenue for the year to 31 March 2024 of £2,034.1m (2023: £1,852.8m). This comprised good momentum on an organic constant currency2 basis, with revenue growth of 7.9%, and a continued healthy contribution from acquisitions of 5.0% (4.7% net of disposals). The appreciation of Sterling had a negative currency translation effect of 2.8%. Investment in our products and services to ensure they continue to address our customers' needs enabled us to deliver a price performance of approximately 3%, modestly above the upper end of our typical historical range of 1-2%, offsetting cost inflation. Adjusted1 EBIT grew 12.1% and exceeded £400m for the first time (2023: £378.2m). Adjusted1 EBIT growth comprised a 7.2% increase in organic constant currency2 EBIT, a 7.6% contribution from acquisitions (7.8% net of disposals), and a negative effect from currency of 2.9% due to the appreciation of Sterling. This led to a 40 basis points improvement in the Adjusted1 EBIT margin to 20.8% (2023: 20.4%). Adjusted1 profit before taxation grew by 9.7% to £396.4m (2023: £361.3m). Return on Sales2 of 19.5% was unchanged compared to the prior year, with the effect of increased net finance costs offsetting the benefit of the higher Adjusted1 EBIT margin. Statutory EBIT of £367.9m was 19.3% higher and Statutory profit before taxation of £340.3m (2023: £291.5m) was 16.7% higher, reflecting the Group's growth and the non-recurrence of the prior year's acquired intangible asset impairment. Statutory profit before taxation is calculated after charging the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets of £49.5m (2023: £56.5m), a £0.5m gain on disposal (2023: £nil), and other acquisition items of a net £7.1m (2023: £13.3m). Strong growth in our largest regions; varied performance across sectors We saw good overall demand for our companies' products and services, which, in addition to the contribution from acquisitions, was reflected in the double-digit increase in Group constant currency revenue, up by 12.6%. Our two largest regions, the USA and Mainland Europe, grew strongly. Growth in the UK was solid, while Asia Pacific declined, mainly due to weakness in China. Revenue growth in the other smaller regions was strong in aggregate. Performance by sector and subsector was varied given mixed market conditions. The Environmental & Analysis Sector delivered very strong revenue growth, driven by exceptional growth in the photonics business, and also well supported by Water Treatment and Analysis. However, weaker trends in spectroscopy, principally in the first half of the year, resulted in a lower margin which restrained Adjusted1 profit growth. Revenue growth in the Safety Sector was broadly spread across markets and regions, supported by a healthy order book, and strong growth in Adjusted1 profit reflected the benefit of prior year price increases, greater stability in materials and labour costs, and portfolio improvements, which resulted in an increased margin against last year's weaker performance. Healthcare Sector revenue and Adjusted1 profit declined modestly given the impact of OEM destocking and budgetary constraints in the Healthcare 8

Assessment & Analytics and Life Sciences subsectors, partly offset by strong growth in Therapeutic Solutions. Further information on regional and sector performance is given in the individual sector reviews later in this announcement, and commentary on performance by region is given in the Financial review. Revenue and profit change % organic 2024 2023 Change Total growth2 at Organic constant £m £m £m growth % growth2 % currency Revenue 2,034.1 1,852.8 181.3 9.8 5.1 7.9 Adjusted1 earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) 424.0 378.2 45.8 12.1 4.3 7.2 Adjusted1 profit before taxation 396.4 361.3 35.1 9.7 5.1 8.0 Statutory profit before taxation 340.3 291.5 48.8 16.7 Sector revenue change 2024 2023 % organic growth2 at % % Change % constant £m of total £m of total £m growth currency Safety 823.8 41 745.6 40 78.2 10.5 6.2 Environmental & Analysis 658.4 32 552.1 30 106.3 19.3 20.8 Healthcare 552.9 27 556.4 30 (3.5) (0.6) (2.6) Inter-segment sales (1.0) (1.3) 0.3 Revenue 2,034.1 100 1,852.8 100 181.3 9.8 7.9 Sector profit3 change 2024 2023 % organic % % Change % growth2 at constant £m of total £m of total £m growth currency Safety 191.6 41 152.5 37 39.1 25.6 15.5 Environmental & Analysis 147.9 32 134.2 32 13.7 10.2 10.9 Healthcare 125.6 27 130.1 31 (4.5) (3.5) (6.7) Sector profit3 465.1 100 416.8 100 48.3 Central administration costs (41.1) (38.6) (2.5) Adjusted1 earnings before interest 424.0 45.8 12.1 7.2 and taxation (EBIT) 378.2 Net finance expense (27.6) (16.9) (10.7) Adjusted1 profit before taxation 396.4 361.3 35.1 9.7 8.0 Adjusted1 EBIT margin 20.8% 20.4% Return on Sales2 19.5% 19.5% In addition to those figures reported under IFRS, Halma uses alternative performance measures as key performance indicators, as management believe these measures enable them to better assess the underlying trading performance of the business by removing non-trading items that are not closely related to the Group's trading or operating cash flows. Adjusted¹ profit excludes the amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets; acquisition items; restructuring costs and profit or loss on disposal of operations. All of these are included in the statutory figures. Notes 1 and 3 to the Results give further details with the calculation and reconciliation of adjusted figures. See alternative performance measures in note 3 to the Results. Sector profit before allocation of adjustments. See note 1 to the Results. Based on Return on Sales as reported under the relevant accounting principles at the time. 9