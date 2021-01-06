Log in
Halma : agrees strategic partnership with Oxbotica

01/06/2021
06 January 2021

Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies, today announces that it has agreed a strategic partnership with Oxbotica, a global leader in autonomous vehicle software.

Oxbotica, a pioneer of self-driving technology in the UK, builds autonomous vehicle software for application in multiple sectors. Its Universal Autonomy software is vehicle and platform agnostic and can be deployed in any environment and on any terrain.

Navtech, a Halma company specialising in radar technology, has an existing relationship with Oxbotica. This strategic partnership will deepen the relationship and provide additional technologies and capabilities to accelerate its autonomous vehicle solutions.

Andrew Williams, Halma's Group Chief Executive, commented:
'Oxbotica's vision - working to make roads safer, environments cleaner and industries more efficient - is aligned with our purpose to grow a safer, cleaner and healthier future for everyone, every day. Our partnership will enable Oxbotica to accelerate the roll-out of its autonomy software globally and will bring exciting new capabilities for Navtech to develop its radar technology solutions and accelerate its growth.'

About Oxbotica

Oxbotica is a global leader in autonomous vehicle software. Oxbotica was founded in 2014 as an Oxford University spin-out with a simple mission to develop autonomy software that will transform all industries where people and goods move. Oxbotica's autonomy software works with any vehicle, any time, and in any place. This is Universal Autonomy.

Oxbotica's autonomous vehicle software is deployed across multiple industries, bringing the benefits of autonomy to enterprises globally. Oxbotica is building an ecosystem that supports the adoption of autonomous vehicles, leveraging key partnerships to accelerate the deployment of Universal Autonomy.

Disclaimer

Halma plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:13:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
