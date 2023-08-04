Halma PLC - Buckinghamshire, England-based global group of safety equipment companies - Acquires Perth, Australia-based company Lazer Safe Pty Ltd. Lazer Safe designs and manufactures safety solutions for industrial press brake applications using laser technology. It generated AUD21.8 million in revenue for the year ended March 31. Halma will pay AUD45 million, approximately GBP23 million, cash consideration to be funded from its existing facilities. Lazer Safe will be a stand-alone company within Halma's Safety sector.

Halma Chief Executive Mark Ronchetti says: "Lazer Safe further strengthens Halma's position in industrial safety where long-term growth is driven by increasing regulation and the need for greater efficiency and employee safety. [It] is highly aligned to our purpose of protecting people and their environment...We are delighted to welcome a company that will serve as an important addition to Halma's portfolio of machine and industrial safety technology."

Current stock price: 2,129.00 pence, down 1.8% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 8.6%

