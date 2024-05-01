Halma PLC - Buckinghamshire, England-based safety equipment maker - Buys MK Test Systems Ltd for GBP44 million, funded from existing facilities. Wellington, Somerset-based MK Test makes electrical testing products that are used to test the integrity of high-voltage electrical systems in the aerospace, rail, and commercial electric vehicle industries. MK Test was founded in 1990 and had GBP12.4 million in revenue in the financial year that ended in March. It will remain a standalone company within the Halma Safety business, led by its current management.

Current stock price: 2,209.73 pence

12-month change: down 5.2%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

