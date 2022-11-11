Advanced search
    HLMA   GB0004052071

HALMA PLC

(HLMA)
2022-11-11
2338.00 GBX   +0.39%
Halma hires former IAG CFO Steve Gunning as new CFO

11/11/2022 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Halma PLC on Friday said it named Steve Gunning as its chief financial officer, succeeding Marc Ronchetti who will become its chief executive in April.

The FTSE-100 Amersham, England-based hazard detection and life protection services provider said Gunning will join Halma on January 16.

Gunning was formerly CFO of British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group, a role he left earlier this year. Before that, he held several senior commercial and finances roles at the group, including CFO of BA and chief executive of IAG Cargo.

Soon-to-be-departing Halma CEO Andrew Williams said: "Steve is a proven FTSE-100 CFO and leader, with a focus on building world class finance teams, and is a fantastic addition to Halma. His appointment enables a seamless transition of both the CFO and CEO roles, ensuring that Halma is well positioned to deliver continued success."

Gunning added: "I am delighted to be joining Halma, which is a company I have known and admired for many years. Its purpose - to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day - is highly relevant to the needs of the world today and provides strong opportunities for sustainable growth."

In June, Halma said current CEO Williams decided to retire on April 1 next year, after 18 years in the role and 29 years with the company.

Shares were up 0.6% at 2,344.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

