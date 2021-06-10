Log in
    HLMA   GB0004052071

HALMA PLC

(HLMA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/10 03:21:06 am
2672.5 GBX   -0.28%
03:10aHALMA  : Full Year Results 2020/21
PU
02:20aHALMA  : Fiscal 2021 Profit Rises on Operating Profit, Disposal Gains
MT
02:08aHALMA  : Earnings Flash (HLMA.L) HALMA Posts FY21 Revenue GBP1.32B
MT
Halma : Full Year Results 2020/21

06/10/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Halma plc published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 319 M 1 862 M 1 862 M
Net income 2021 182 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2021 220 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,6x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 10 167 M 14 354 M 14 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 992
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends HALMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 463,13 GBX
Last Close Price 2 680,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 9,14%
Spread / Average Target -8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew John Williams Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Arthur Ronchetti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chairman-Designate
Catherine Michel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALMA PLC9.43%14 354
KEYENCE CORPORATION-6.03%120 518
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.38%89 087
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.54%66 927
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.81%59 076
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.87%58 627