Halma : Full Year Results 2020/21
|Sales 2021
1 319 M
1 862 M
1 862 M
|Net income 2021
182 M
257 M
257 M
|Net Debt 2021
220 M
311 M
311 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|56,6x
|Yield 2021
|0,64%
|Capitalization
10 167 M
14 354 M
14 352 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,87x
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 992
|Free-Float
|98,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HALMA PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Average target price
2 463,13 GBX
|Last Close Price
2 680,00 GBX
|Spread / Highest target
9,14%
|Spread / Average Target
-8,09%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-29,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|HALMA PLC
|9.43%
|14 354