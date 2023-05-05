Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLMA   GB0004052071

HALMA PLC

(HLMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45:34 2023-05-05 am EDT
2384.00 GBX   -0.17%
03:26aHalma to buy wastewater pipelines repairs firm Sewertronics
AN
03:06aHalma to Buy Polish Wastewater Pipeline Repair Company Sewertronics
MT
05/04DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halma to buy wastewater pipelines repairs firm Sewertronics

05/05/2023 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Halma PLC on Friday said it agreed to buy wastewater pipelines repairs firm Sewertronics Sp for an initial EUR41 million.

The Buckinghamshire-based safety equipment manufacturer said the Rzeszow, Poland-based Sewertronics' technology repairs wastewater pipelines without the need to dig a trench. Instead, it inserts a lining into the pipe, which is then cured using its patented ultraviolet LED technology.

Halma said this UV technology has less impact on the environment and is more efficient than other curing methods that use hot water or steam.

The FTSE-250 firm said the deal includes an additional consideration of up to EUR18 million. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur by the end of May 2023.

Halma Chief Executive Marc Ronchetti says: "Sewertronics is highly aligned to our purpose, helping to protect the environment by reducing blockages and leakage in wastewater pipes. We expect Sewertronics' growth to be driven by the increasing need to repair ageing wastewater infrastructure and reduce wastewater leaks, and by investment in innovative technologies which minimise the disruption to surrounding infrastructure and reduce the resources required to carry out repairs."

In 2022, Sewertronics reported revenue of EUR8.1 million. Halma said Sewertronics will be a standalone firm within Halma's Environmental & Analysis sector.

Shares were down 0.1% at 2,385.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.40% 19321.42 Delayed Quote.2.08%
HALMA PLC 0.00% 2388.68 Delayed Quote.20.97%
All news about HALMA PLC
03:26aHalma to buy wastewater pipelines repairs firm Sewertronics
AN
03:06aHalma to Buy Polish Wastewater Pipeline Repair Company Sewertronics
MT
05/04DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/02DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/02Key Fed officials see low-rate world as likely to return one day
RE
05/01DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
04/21FTSE 100 down as miners and poor UK data weigh
AN
04/21Network International receives another, better offer
AN
04/21Flat start as central bankers point to hikes
AN
04/21News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 790 M 2 249 M 2 249 M
Net income 2023 248 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2023 420 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 9 020 M 11 334 M 11 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
EV / Sales 2024 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart HALMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Halma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 388,00 GBX
Average target price 2 321,41 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Arthur Ronchetti Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chairman
Catherine Michel Chief Technology Officer
Laura S. Stoltenberg CEO-Medical & Environmental Sector
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALMA PLC20.97%11 334
HEXAGON AB7.71%30 747
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%21 847
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.79%19 221
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.35%13 629
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-13.25%11 215
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer