(Reuters) - British health and safety device maker Halma on Wednesday raised its dividend for the 45th consecutive year after posting a 10% jump in annual profit, driven by acquisitions and strong demand across its products and services.

The Buckinghamshire-headquartered company logged an adjusted profit before tax of 396.4 million pounds ($506.60 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with 361.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)