Halo : Q2 2021 Financials

Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in US dollars Unaudited

Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in US dollars Unaudited Table of contents Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 5 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow 6 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 7 2

Halo Collective Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited, expressed in US dollars June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Cash 5,945,479 2,758,119 Restricted cash Note 16 538,087 921,746 Accounts receivable Note 8 3,919,049 1,785,372 Inventory Note 9, 10 16,555,646 10,281,455 Biological assets Note 9 - - Notes receivable Note 11 1,330,919 9,629,553 Deposits and pre-paid expenses Note 12 3,635,861 3,318,061 Total current assets 31,925,041 28,694,306 Long-term Property, plant and equipment Note 13 19,735,893 16,230,987 Intangible assets and goodwill Note 14 76,595,047 39,640,881 Investments and deposits Note 6 15,818,906 3,188,071 Total long-term assets 112,149,846 59,059,939 Total assets 144,074,887 87,754,245 Liabilities Short-term liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,931,849 8,662,179 Debenture liability Note 16 9,236,202 - Other loans Note 18 1,051,297 435,839 Income tax payable Note 21 588,388 580,720 Sales & cultivation tax payable Note 21 1,119,414 301,257 Total current liabilities 20,927,150 9,979,995 Long-term liabilities Debenture liability Note 16 - 8,398,727 Lease liability Note 7 5,425,309 3,157,069 Other loans Note 18 6,462,732 6,598,912 Total long-term liabilities 11,888,041 18,154,708 Total Liabilities 32,815,191 28,134,703 Shareholders' equity Share capital Note 17 199,897,189 136,827,655 Share capital reserve Note 17 12,111,226 8,307,521 Convertible debenture equity reserve Note 15 650,219 653,557 Equity reserve Note 13 7,252,816 3,338,204 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,406,370 524,779 Deficit (110,058,124) (90,032,174) Total shareholders' equity 111,259,696 59,619,542 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 144,074,887 87,754,245 These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Going concern Note 2 Commitments and contingencies Note 22 Subsequent events Note 23 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: Kiran Sidhu Philip van den Berg CEO and Director CFO and Director 3

Halo Collective Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited, expressed in US dollars For the 3 months ending: For the 6 months ending: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue 9,135,887 5,242,961 19,074,990 9,692,059 Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold Note 9, 10 6,595,342 4,091,160 14,333,875 8,422,885 Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,540,545 1,151,801 4,741,115 1,269,174 Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on growth of biological assets Note 10 (4,850) - (171,961) - Realized fair value (gain) loss included in the cost of inventory sold Note 10 342,923 124,926 754,828 414,479 Gross profit 2,202,472 1,026,875 4,158,248 854,695 General and administration 2,095,046 678,929 3,712,838 1,111,500 Salaries 3,410,036 1,000,778 5,401,521 2,088,345 Professional fees 1,439,291 1,434,947 4,378,314 4,924,807 Sales and marketing 1,445,729 949,485 2,953,115 1,698,342 Investor relations 50,277 9,009 507,753 1,271,103 Loss on settlements and contigencies Note 17, 22 (72,106) 210,763 (72,106) 272,787 Share based compensation Note 17 2,564,928 705,080 3,394,164 836,978 Accretion expense 322,336 288,269 630,090 590,701 Loss on intangible assets Note 14 - 1,350,053 - 1,753,766 Depreciation Note 13, 14 616,136 253,907 1,228,048 508,999 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 768,935 2,341 1,161,907 (249,480) Interest expense Note 16, 18 812,943 296,779 1,181,364 630,018 Loss before income taxes (11,251,079) (6,153,465) (20,318,760) (14,583,171) Deferred income tax (recovery) Note 21 - 115,000 - 295,000 Net loss (11,251,079) (6,268,465) (20,318,760) (14,878,171) Other comprehensive income Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation (212,070) 201,883 (709,630) 295,661 Comprehensive loss (11,039,009) (6,470,348) (19,609,130) (15,173,832) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares, basic and 1,972,343,981 429,610,021 1,793,910,497 373,282,250 diluted: These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 4

Halo Collective Inc. Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars Convertible conversion Accumulated Common shares Common shares Options Warrants Equity reserve option OCI Deficit Total Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2019 280,271,315 $ 67,909,461 $ 1,649,617 $ 3,802,395 $ - $ 655,090 $ (589,124) $ (49,135,109) $ 24,292,330 Share issuance in private placements 10,227,272 711,231 - - - - - - 711,231 Shares issued for acquisitions 107,945,420 12,157,990 - - - - - - 12,157,990 Shares issued to retire debt 9,090,909 900,002 - - - - - - 900,002 Shares issued as finders' fees 8,187,692 759,215 - - - - - - 759,215 Shares issued on conversion of debenture 23,076 10,601 - - - (1,533) - - 9,068 Share issue costs - (11,688) - - - - - - (11,688) Share-based compensation for services 47,426,698 4,660,482 - 57,851 - - - - 4,718,333 Share-based compensation for staff 4,562,214 451,525 831,908 - - - - - 1,283,433 Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options - - - - - - - - - Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants - - - - - - - - - Forfeiture warrants and options - - (142,851) (73,859) - - - 216,710 - Net loss and other comprehensive loss - - - - - - (295,661) (14,878,171) (15,173,832) Shareholders equity, June 30, 2020 467,734,596 $ 87,548,819 $ 2,338,674 $ 3,786,387 $ - $ 653,557 $ (884,785) $ (63,796,570) $ 29,646,082 Convertible Conversion Accumulated Common shares Common shares Options Warrants Equity reserve option OCI Deficit Total Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2020 1,413,780,867 $ 136,827,655 $ 3,892,039 $ 4,415,482 $ 3,338,204 $ 653,557 $ 524,779 $ (90,032,174) 59,619,542 Share issuance in private placements 248,621,440 19,529,188 954,319 - - - - - 20,483,507 Shares issued for acquisitions 458,079,548 39,585,658 - - 3,914,612 - - - 43,500,270 Shares issued to retire debt 12,500,001 1,183,319 - - - - - - 1,183,319 Shares issued as finders' fees 29,477,446 2,773,131 - - - - - - 2,773,131 Shares issued on conversion of debenture 46,153 23,684 - - - (3,338) - - 20,346 Share issue costs - (1,444,632) - - - - - - (1,444,632) Share-based compensation for services 9,038,828 788,384 - 438,675 - - - - 1,227,059 Share-based compensation for staff 2,838,307 247,563 3,011,434 - - - - - 3,258,997 Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options 4,286,000 383,239 (135,952) - - - - - 247,287 Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants - - - - - - - - - Obligation to issue shares - - - - - - - - - Reserve for earn-out payments - - - - - - - - - Forfeiture warrants and options - - (36,825) (427,946) - - - 464,771 - Net loss and other comprehensive loss - - - - - - 709,630 (20,318,760) (19,609,130) Shareholders equity, June 30, 2021 2,178,668,590 $ 199,897,189 $ 7,685,015 $ 4,426,211 $ 7,252,816 $ 650,219 $ 1,234,409 $ (109,886,163) 111,259,696 These notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.