Halo : Q2 2021 Financials
Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in US dollars
Unaudited
Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Expressed in US dollars
Unaudited
Table of contents
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
6
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
7
2
Halo Collective Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited, expressed in US dollars
June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets
Current
Cash
5,945,479
2,758,119
Restricted cash
Note 16
538,087
921,746
Accounts receivable
Note 8
3,919,049
1,785,372
Inventory
Note 9, 10
16,555,646
10,281,455
Biological assets
Note 9
-
-
Notes receivable
Note 11
1,330,919
9,629,553
Deposits and pre-paid expenses
Note 12
3,635,861
3,318,061
Total current assets
31,925,041
28,694,306
Long-term
Property, plant and equipment
Note 13
19,735,893
16,230,987
Intangible assets and goodwill
Note 14
76,595,047
39,640,881
Investments and deposits
Note 6
15,818,906
3,188,071
Total long-term assets
112,149,846
59,059,939
Total assets
144,074,887
87,754,245
Liabilities
Short-term liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,931,849
8,662,179
Debenture liability
Note 16
9,236,202
-
Other loans
Note 18
1,051,297
435,839
Income tax payable
Note 21
588,388
580,720
Sales & cultivation tax payable
Note 21
1,119,414
301,257
Total current liabilities
20,927,150
9,979,995
Long-term liabilities
Debenture liability
Note 16
-
8,398,727
Lease liability
Note 7
5,425,309
3,157,069
Other loans
Note 18
6,462,732
6,598,912
Total long-term liabilities
11,888,041
18,154,708
Total Liabilities
32,815,191
28,134,703
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Note 17
199,897,189
136,827,655
Share capital reserve
Note 17
12,111,226
8,307,521
Convertible debenture equity reserve
Note 15
650,219
653,557
Equity reserve
Note 13
7,252,816
3,338,204
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,406,370
524,779
Deficit
(110,058,124)
(90,032,174)
Total shareholders' equity
111,259,696
59,619,542
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
144,074,887
87,754,245
These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Going concern Note 2
Commitments and contingencies Note 22
Subsequent events Note 23
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
Kiran Sidhu
Philip van den Berg
CEO and Director
CFO and Director
3
Halo Collective Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Unaudited, expressed in US dollars
For the 3 months ending:
For the 6 months ending:
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Revenue
9,135,887
5,242,961
19,074,990
9,692,059
Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold
Note 9, 10
6,595,342
4,091,160
14,333,875
8,422,885
Gross profit, excluding fair value items
2,540,545
1,151,801
4,741,115
1,269,174
Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on growth of biological assets
Note 10
(4,850)
-
(171,961)
-
Realized fair value (gain) loss included in the cost of inventory sold
Note 10
342,923
124,926
754,828
414,479
Gross profit
2,202,472
1,026,875
4,158,248
854,695
General and administration
2,095,046
678,929
3,712,838
1,111,500
Salaries
3,410,036
1,000,778
5,401,521
2,088,345
Professional fees
1,439,291
1,434,947
4,378,314
4,924,807
Sales and marketing
1,445,729
949,485
2,953,115
1,698,342
Investor relations
50,277
9,009
507,753
1,271,103
Loss on settlements and contigencies
Note 17, 22
(72,106)
210,763
(72,106)
272,787
Share based compensation
Note 17
2,564,928
705,080
3,394,164
836,978
Accretion expense
322,336
288,269
630,090
590,701
Loss on intangible assets
Note 14
-
1,350,053
-
1,753,766
Depreciation
Note 13, 14
616,136
253,907
1,228,048
508,999
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
768,935
2,341
1,161,907
(249,480)
Interest expense
Note 16, 18
812,943
296,779
1,181,364
630,018
Loss before income taxes
(11,251,079)
(6,153,465)
(20,318,760)
(14,583,171)
Deferred income tax (recovery)
Note 21
-
115,000
-
295,000
Net loss
(11,251,079)
(6,268,465)
(20,318,760)
(14,878,171)
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation
(212,070)
201,883
(709,630)
295,661
Comprehensive loss
(11,039,009)
(6,470,348)
(19,609,130)
(15,173,832)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares, basic and
1,972,343,981
429,610,021
1,793,910,497
373,282,250
diluted:
These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Halo Collective Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity
Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars
Convertible
conversion
Accumulated
Common shares
Common shares
Options
Warrants
Equity reserve
option
OCI
Deficit
Total
Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2019
280,271,315
$
67,909,461
$
1,649,617
$
3,802,395
$
-
$
655,090
$
(589,124)
$
(49,135,109)
$
24,292,330
Share issuance in private placements
10,227,272
711,231
-
-
-
-
-
-
711,231
Shares issued for acquisitions
107,945,420
12,157,990
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,157,990
Shares issued to retire debt
9,090,909
900,002
-
-
-
-
-
-
900,002
Shares issued as finders' fees
8,187,692
759,215
-
-
-
-
-
-
759,215
Shares issued on conversion of debenture
23,076
10,601
-
-
-
(1,533)
-
-
9,068
Share issue costs
-
(11,688)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,688)
Share-based compensation for services
47,426,698
4,660,482
-
57,851
-
-
-
-
4,718,333
Share-based compensation for staff
4,562,214
451,525
831,908
-
-
-
-
-
1,283,433
Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forfeiture warrants and options
-
-
(142,851)
(73,859)
-
-
-
216,710
-
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(295,661)
(14,878,171)
(15,173,832)
Shareholders equity, June 30, 2020
467,734,596
$
87,548,819
$
2,338,674
$
3,786,387
$
-
$
653,557
$
(884,785)
$
(63,796,570)
$
29,646,082
Convertible
Conversion
Accumulated
Common shares
Common shares
Options
Warrants
Equity reserve
option
OCI
Deficit
Total
Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2020
1,413,780,867
$
136,827,655
$
3,892,039
$
4,415,482
$
3,338,204
$
653,557
$
524,779
$
(90,032,174)
59,619,542
Share issuance in private placements
248,621,440
19,529,188
954,319
-
-
-
-
-
20,483,507
Shares issued for acquisitions
458,079,548
39,585,658
-
-
3,914,612
-
-
-
43,500,270
Shares issued to retire debt
12,500,001
1,183,319
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,183,319
Shares issued as finders' fees
29,477,446
2,773,131
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,773,131
Shares issued on conversion of debenture
46,153
23,684
-
-
-
(3,338)
-
-
20,346
Share issue costs
-
(1,444,632)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,444,632)
Share-based compensation for services
9,038,828
788,384
-
438,675
-
-
-
-
1,227,059
Share-based compensation for staff
2,838,307
247,563
3,011,434
-
-
-
-
-
3,258,997
Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options
4,286,000
383,239
(135,952)
-
-
-
-
-
247,287
Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Obligation to issue shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reserve for earn-out payments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forfeiture warrants and options
-
-
(36,825)
(427,946)
-
-
-
464,771
-
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
709,630
(20,318,760)
(19,609,130)
Shareholders equity, June 30, 2021
2,178,668,590
$
199,897,189
$
7,685,015
$
4,426,211
$
7,252,816
$
650,219
$
1,234,409
$
(109,886,163)
111,259,696
These notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5
