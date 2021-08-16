Log in
    HALN   US40637W1062

HALO COMPANIES, INC.

(HALN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 08/13 03:50:56 pm
0.1 USD   -66.67%
Halo : Q2 2021 Financials

08/16/2021 | 10:53am EDT
Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in US dollars

Unaudited

Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in US dollars

Unaudited

Table of contents

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

6

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

7

2

Halo Collective Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited, expressed in US dollars

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Assets

Current

Cash

5,945,479

2,758,119

Restricted cash

Note 16

538,087

921,746

Accounts receivable

Note 8

3,919,049

1,785,372

Inventory

Note 9, 10

16,555,646

10,281,455

Biological assets

Note 9

-

-

Notes receivable

Note 11

1,330,919

9,629,553

Deposits and pre-paid expenses

Note 12

3,635,861

3,318,061

Total current assets

31,925,041

28,694,306

Long-term

Property, plant and equipment

Note 13

19,735,893

16,230,987

Intangible assets and goodwill

Note 14

76,595,047

39,640,881

Investments and deposits

Note 6

15,818,906

3,188,071

Total long-term assets

112,149,846

59,059,939

Total assets

144,074,887

87,754,245

Liabilities

Short-term liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,931,849

8,662,179

Debenture liability

Note 16

9,236,202

-

Other loans

Note 18

1,051,297

435,839

Income tax payable

Note 21

588,388

580,720

Sales & cultivation tax payable

Note 21

1,119,414

301,257

Total current liabilities

20,927,150

9,979,995

Long-term liabilities

Debenture liability

Note 16

-

8,398,727

Lease liability

Note 7

5,425,309

3,157,069

Other loans

Note 18

6,462,732

6,598,912

Total long-term liabilities

11,888,041

18,154,708

Total Liabilities

32,815,191

28,134,703

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Note 17

199,897,189

136,827,655

Share capital reserve

Note 17

12,111,226

8,307,521

Convertible debenture equity reserve

Note 15

650,219

653,557

Equity reserve

Note 13

7,252,816

3,338,204

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,406,370

524,779

Deficit

(110,058,124)

(90,032,174)

Total shareholders' equity

111,259,696

59,619,542

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

144,074,887

87,754,245

These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Going concern Note 2

Commitments and contingencies Note 22

Subsequent events Note 23

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Kiran Sidhu

Philip van den Berg

CEO and Director

CFO and Director

3

Halo Collective Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited, expressed in US dollars

For the 3 months ending:

For the 6 months ending:

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Revenue

9,135,887

5,242,961

19,074,990

9,692,059

Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold

Note 9, 10

6,595,342

4,091,160

14,333,875

8,422,885

Gross profit, excluding fair value items

2,540,545

1,151,801

4,741,115

1,269,174

Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on growth of biological assets

Note 10

(4,850)

-

(171,961)

-

Realized fair value (gain) loss included in the cost of inventory sold

Note 10

342,923

124,926

754,828

414,479

Gross profit

2,202,472

1,026,875

4,158,248

854,695

General and administration

2,095,046

678,929

3,712,838

1,111,500

Salaries

3,410,036

1,000,778

5,401,521

2,088,345

Professional fees

1,439,291

1,434,947

4,378,314

4,924,807

Sales and marketing

1,445,729

949,485

2,953,115

1,698,342

Investor relations

50,277

9,009

507,753

1,271,103

Loss on settlements and contigencies

Note 17, 22

(72,106)

210,763

(72,106)

272,787

Share based compensation

Note 17

2,564,928

705,080

3,394,164

836,978

Accretion expense

322,336

288,269

630,090

590,701

Loss on intangible assets

Note 14

-

1,350,053

-

1,753,766

Depreciation

Note 13, 14

616,136

253,907

1,228,048

508,999

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

768,935

2,341

1,161,907

(249,480)

Interest expense

Note 16, 18

812,943

296,779

1,181,364

630,018

Loss before income taxes

(11,251,079)

(6,153,465)

(20,318,760)

(14,583,171)

Deferred income tax (recovery)

Note 21

-

115,000

-

295,000

Net loss

(11,251,079)

(6,268,465)

(20,318,760)

(14,878,171)

Other comprehensive income

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation

(212,070)

201,883

(709,630)

295,661

Comprehensive loss

(11,039,009)

(6,470,348)

(19,609,130)

(15,173,832)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted:

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average number of outstanding common shares, basic and

1,972,343,981

429,610,021

1,793,910,497

373,282,250

diluted:

These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Halo Collective Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity

Unaudited, expressed in US Dollars

Convertible

conversion

Accumulated

Common shares

Common shares

Options

Warrants

Equity reserve

option

OCI

Deficit

Total

Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2019

280,271,315

$

67,909,461

$

1,649,617

$

3,802,395

$

-

$

655,090

$

(589,124)

$

(49,135,109)

$

24,292,330

Share issuance in private placements

10,227,272

711,231

-

-

-

-

-

-

711,231

Shares issued for acquisitions

107,945,420

12,157,990

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,157,990

Shares issued to retire debt

9,090,909

900,002

-

-

-

-

-

-

900,002

Shares issued as finders' fees

8,187,692

759,215

-

-

-

-

-

-

759,215

Shares issued on conversion of debenture

23,076

10,601

-

-

-

(1,533)

-

-

9,068

Share issue costs

-

(11,688)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,688)

Share-based compensation for services

47,426,698

4,660,482

-

57,851

-

-

-

-

4,718,333

Share-based compensation for staff

4,562,214

451,525

831,908

-

-

-

-

-

1,283,433

Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Forfeiture warrants and options

-

-

(142,851)

(73,859)

-

-

-

216,710

-

Net loss and other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(295,661)

(14,878,171)

(15,173,832)

Shareholders equity, June 30, 2020

467,734,596

$

87,548,819

$

2,338,674

$

3,786,387

$

-

$

653,557

$

(884,785)

$

(63,796,570)

$

29,646,082

Convertible

Conversion

Accumulated

Common shares

Common shares

Options

Warrants

Equity reserve

option

OCI

Deficit

Total

Shareholders' equity, December 31, 2020

1,413,780,867

$

136,827,655

$

3,892,039

$

4,415,482

$

3,338,204

$

653,557

$

524,779

$

(90,032,174)

59,619,542

Share issuance in private placements

248,621,440

19,529,188

954,319

-

-

-

-

-

20,483,507

Shares issued for acquisitions

458,079,548

39,585,658

-

-

3,914,612

-

-

-

43,500,270

Shares issued to retire debt

12,500,001

1,183,319

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,183,319

Shares issued as finders' fees

29,477,446

2,773,131

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,773,131

Shares issued on conversion of debenture

46,153

23,684

-

-

-

(3,338)

-

-

20,346

Share issue costs

-

(1,444,632)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,444,632)

Share-based compensation for services

9,038,828

788,384

-

438,675

-

-

-

-

1,227,059

Share-based compensation for staff

2,838,307

247,563

3,011,434

-

-

-

-

-

3,258,997

Shares issued on exercise of warrants and options

4,286,000

383,239

(135,952)

-

-

-

-

-

247,287

Shares issued on conversion of broker warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Obligation to issue shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reserve for earn-out payments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Forfeiture warrants and options

-

-

(36,825)

(427,946)

-

-

-

464,771

-

Net loss and other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

709,630

(20,318,760)

(19,609,130)

Shareholders equity, June 30, 2021

2,178,668,590

$

199,897,189

$

7,685,015

$

4,426,211

$

7,252,816

$

650,219

$

1,234,409

$

(109,886,163)

111,259,696

These notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5

