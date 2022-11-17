Halo : Q3 2022 Financials
Halo Collective Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 Expressed in US dollars
Unaudited
Notice of No Auditor Review of
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
2
Halo Collective Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021
Expressed in US dollars
Unaudited
Table of contents
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
7-8
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
9-36
3
Halo Collective Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in US dollars
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash
1,711,855
1,711,677
Restricted cash
Note 12
-
126,947
Accounts receivable
Note 6
5,168,004
6,073,229
Inventory
Note 7
14,891,935
16,820,432
Biological assets
Note 8
1,582,435
-
Notes receivable
Note 9
2,276,648
7,775,433
Deposits and pre-paid expenses
Note 10
9,259,841
3,208,452
Total current assets
34,890,718
35,716,170
Long-term
Property, plant and equipment
12,914,690
17,512,938
Intangible assets and goodwill
37,672,629
29,131,934
Notes receivable
Note 9
2,942,216
3,160,745
Investments and deposits
Note 5
22,548,439
19,275,132
Total long-term assets
76,077,974
69,080,749
Total assets
110,968,692
104,796,919
Liabilities
Short-term liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12,310,760
11,634,468
Debenture liability
Note 12
-
9,661,212
Other loans
Note 14
3,606,474
6,875,442
Income tax payable
583,010
585,689
Sales & cultivation tax payable
1,934,282
1,530,447
Total current liabilities
18,434,526
30,287,258
Long-term liabilities
Debenture liability
Note 12
9,434,693
1,286,625
Lease liability
4,795,336
5,665,582
Other loans
Note 14
1,076,136
1,100,975
Total long-term liabilities
15,306,165
8,053,182
Total Liabilities
33,740,691
38,340,440
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Note 13
273,080,293
231,683,918
Share capital reserve
Note 13
10,557,561
12,953,614
Convertible debenture equity reserve
Note 12
2,703,997
862,630
Equity reserve
Note 13
6,302,397
6,302,397
Non-controlling interest
Note 18
(2,965,451)
(2,295,905)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,912,635)
214,544
Deficit
(209,538,161)
(183,264,719)
Total shareholders' equity
77,228,001
66,456,479
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
110,968,692
104,796,919
These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Going concern Note 2
Commitments and contingencies Note 17
Subsequent events Note 19
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
Katie Field
Marshall Minor
CEO and Director
Interim CFO
4
Halo Collective Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Expressed in US dollars
For the 3 months ended:
For the 9 months ended:
September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Revenue
5,541,144
8,738,964
19,973,252
27,813,954
Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold
Note 7
3,816,905
6,996,419
14,640,941
21,330,294
Gross profit, excluding fair value items
1,724,239
1,742,545
5,332,311
6,483,660
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
-
(891,530)
-
(1,063,491)
Realized fair value loss included in the cost of inventory sold
23,377
994,879
190,130
1,749,707
Gross profit
1,700,862
1,639,196
5,142,181
5,797,444
General and administration
821,681
2,845,483
4,161,912
6,558,321
Salaries
1,944,012
3,738,209
8,591,595
9,139,730
Professional fees
2,578,988
2,862,570
10,759,658
7,240,884
Sales and marketing
789,804
1,316,825
2,818,386
4,269,940
Investor relations
15,910
7,843
247,086
515,596
Gain on settlements and contigencies
Note 13, 17
28,494
(12,522)
(278,968)
(84,628)
Share based compensation
Note 13
(6,341)
1,157,203
713,559
4,551,367
Accretion expense
181,499
337,095
1,148,587
967,185
Other expense
844,974
(342,918)
986,224
(342,918)
Share of loss from investment in associates
Note 5
1,176,547
-
3,345,987
-
Depreciation
503,006
682,790
1,623,474
1,910,838
(Gain) Loss on foreign exchange
(1,914,425)
(1,427,049)
(1,952,176)
(265,142)
Loss on the sale of Land
-
-
867,770
-
Interest expense
Note 12, 14
510,167
519,776
3,087,181
1,701,140
Loss before income taxes
(5,773,454)
(10,046,109)
(30,978,094)
(30,364,869)
Income tax
43,941
-
57,331
-
Net loss
(5,817,395)
(10,046,109)
(31,035,425)
(30,364,869)
Other comprehensive (income) loss
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation
3,629,248
1,628,761
3,127,179
919,131
Comprehensive loss
(9,446,643)
(11,674,870)
(34,162,604)
(31,284,000)
Net comprehensive loss attributable to:
Halo Collective Inc.
(5,633,859)
(10,046,109)
(30,365,879)
(30,364,869)
Non-controlling interests
Note 18
(183,536)
-
(669,546)
-
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:
$
(0.23)
$
(806.31)
$
(2.66)
$
(2,994.97)
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares,
25,305,629
12,459
11,662,260
10,139
basic and diluted:
These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5
