Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Halo Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HALN   US40637W1062

HALO COMPANIES, INC.

(HALN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:27 2021-09-22 pm EDT
0.004000 USD   -2.44%
12:29pHalo : Q3 2022 md&a
PU
12:29pHalo : Q3 2022 Financials
PU
08/16Halo : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halo : Q3 2022 Financials

11/17/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halo Collective Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 Expressed in US dollars

Unaudited

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Halo Collective Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021

Expressed in US dollars

Unaudited

Table of contents

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

7-8

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

9-36

3

Halo Collective Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in US dollars

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash

1,711,855

1,711,677

Restricted cash

Note 12

-

126,947

Accounts receivable

Note 6

5,168,004

6,073,229

Inventory

Note 7

14,891,935

16,820,432

Biological assets

Note 8

1,582,435

-

Notes receivable

Note 9

2,276,648

7,775,433

Deposits and pre-paid expenses

Note 10

9,259,841

3,208,452

Total current assets

34,890,718

35,716,170

Long-term

Property, plant and equipment

12,914,690

17,512,938

Intangible assets and goodwill

37,672,629

29,131,934

Notes receivable

Note 9

2,942,216

3,160,745

Investments and deposits

Note 5

22,548,439

19,275,132

Total long-term assets

76,077,974

69,080,749

Total assets

110,968,692

104,796,919

Liabilities

Short-term liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,310,760

11,634,468

Debenture liability

Note 12

-

9,661,212

Other loans

Note 14

3,606,474

6,875,442

Income tax payable

583,010

585,689

Sales & cultivation tax payable

1,934,282

1,530,447

Total current liabilities

18,434,526

30,287,258

Long-term liabilities

Debenture liability

Note 12

9,434,693

1,286,625

Lease liability

4,795,336

5,665,582

Other loans

Note 14

1,076,136

1,100,975

Total long-term liabilities

15,306,165

8,053,182

Total Liabilities

33,740,691

38,340,440

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Note 13

273,080,293

231,683,918

Share capital reserve

Note 13

10,557,561

12,953,614

Convertible debenture equity reserve

Note 12

2,703,997

862,630

Equity reserve

Note 13

6,302,397

6,302,397

Non-controlling interest

Note 18

(2,965,451)

(2,295,905)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,912,635)

214,544

Deficit

(209,538,161)

(183,264,719)

Total shareholders' equity

77,228,001

66,456,479

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

110,968,692

104,796,919

These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Going concern Note 2

Commitments and contingencies Note 17

Subsequent events Note 19

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Katie Field

Marshall Minor

CEO and Director

Interim CFO

4

Halo Collective Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Expressed in US dollars

For the 3 months ended:

For the 9 months ended:

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

Revenue

5,541,144

8,738,964

19,973,252

27,813,954

Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold

Note 7

3,816,905

6,996,419

14,640,941

21,330,294

Gross profit, excluding fair value items

1,724,239

1,742,545

5,332,311

6,483,660

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

-

(891,530)

-

(1,063,491)

Realized fair value loss included in the cost of inventory sold

23,377

994,879

190,130

1,749,707

Gross profit

1,700,862

1,639,196

5,142,181

5,797,444

General and administration

821,681

2,845,483

4,161,912

6,558,321

Salaries

1,944,012

3,738,209

8,591,595

9,139,730

Professional fees

2,578,988

2,862,570

10,759,658

7,240,884

Sales and marketing

789,804

1,316,825

2,818,386

4,269,940

Investor relations

15,910

7,843

247,086

515,596

Gain on settlements and contigencies

Note 13, 17

28,494

(12,522)

(278,968)

(84,628)

Share based compensation

Note 13

(6,341)

1,157,203

713,559

4,551,367

Accretion expense

181,499

337,095

1,148,587

967,185

Other expense

844,974

(342,918)

986,224

(342,918)

Share of loss from investment in associates

Note 5

1,176,547

-

3,345,987

-

Depreciation

503,006

682,790

1,623,474

1,910,838

(Gain) Loss on foreign exchange

(1,914,425)

(1,427,049)

(1,952,176)

(265,142)

Loss on the sale of Land

-

-

867,770

-

Interest expense

Note 12, 14

510,167

519,776

3,087,181

1,701,140

Loss before income taxes

(5,773,454)

(10,046,109)

(30,978,094)

(30,364,869)

Income tax

43,941

-

57,331

-

Net loss

(5,817,395)

(10,046,109)

(31,035,425)

(30,364,869)

Other comprehensive (income) loss

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation

3,629,248

1,628,761

3,127,179

919,131

Comprehensive loss

(9,446,643)

(11,674,870)

(34,162,604)

(31,284,000)

Net comprehensive loss attributable to:

Halo Collective Inc.

(5,633,859)

(10,046,109)

(30,365,879)

(30,364,869)

Non-controlling interests

Note 18

(183,536)

-

(669,546)

-

Net loss per share, basic and diluted:

$

(0.23)

$

(806.31)

$

(2.66)

$

(2,994.97)

Weighted average number of outstanding common shares,

25,305,629

12,459

11,662,260

10,139

basic and diluted:

These notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Halo Companies Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HALO COMPANIES, INC.
12:29pHalo : Q3 2022 md&a
PU
12:29pHalo : Q3 2022 Financials
PU
08/16Halo : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
06/16Halo : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
PU
05/21Halo : Collective's BudegaTM Dispensary in Westwood Dispensary to Open May 27 and Hollywoo..
PU
04/01Halo : Q4 2021 md&a
PU
04/01Halo : Q4 2021 Financials
PU
03/18Halo : Collective Announces Opening of Budega™ Dispensary in North Hollywood, Califo..
PU
01/15Halo : Collective Receives Local Approvals for Budega™ Dispensary in Los Angeles's N..
PU
2021Halo : Collective Confirms Stock Symbol Reverts Back to HCANF
PU
More news
Chart HALO COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Halo Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Brandon Cade Thompson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALO COMPANIES, INC.0.00%0
ACCENTURE PLC-29.41%183 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.25%150 734
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.13%130 664
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.73%105 209
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.09%82 550