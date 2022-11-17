Halo : Q3 2022 MD&A 11/17/2022 | 12:29pm EST Send by mail :

Halo Collective Inc. (formerly Halo Labs Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 Halo Collective Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 Expressed in US dollars This "Management's Discussion and Analysis" ("MD&A") for Halo Collective Inc., an Ontario Corporation ("Halo Collective", "Halo" or the "Company") has been prepared as of November 14, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Forward looking statements This MD&A includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations which involve risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and the economic environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. The forward-lookingstatements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. Forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed in the section "Risks and Uncertainties" below and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Specifically, this MD&A includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements and assumptions regarding management's goal of creating shareholder value, the ability to fund future operating costs, the timing for future research and development of the Company's current and future technologies, sensitivity analysis on financial instruments that may vary from amounts disclosed, prices and price volatility of the Company's products and general business and economic conditions, the intended product mix for Budega stores, the ability of the Company's retail stores in increase distribution and market awareness, the Halo Tek (as defined herein) reorganization and the intended operations of the businesses to be owned by Halo Tek. Readers are cautioned that the above risk factors are not exhaustive. Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated. Management believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is provided as of the date hereof and management undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 1 Halo Collective Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 Expressed in US dollars Overview of Halo Collective Inc. Effective October 8, 2021, the Company has consolidated its common shares based on one post- consolidation common share for every 100 pre-consolidation common shares. Effective June 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its common shares based on one post-consolidation common share for every 20 pre-consolidation common shares. All share figures and references are retrospectively adjusted. The Company is an Ontario corporation and a reporting issuer in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. Halo Collective is a cannabis company operating cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail assets in Oregon, and California. The Company grows, extracts, and processes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo Collective markets innovative, branded, and private label products across multiple product categories in the United States. Business Strategy The Company's focus is to develop and structure its North American assets including developing retail assets in California and distribution in Oregon. To focus on the Company's core competencies, management has decided to spin-off the international and technology assets. Cultivation (growing) Oregon In Oregon, the Company holds and cultivates on four Oregon Liquor Control Commission

("OLCC") tier 2 producer licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation on approximately four acres of farmland. The Company also manages outdoor cannabis cultivation on two additional adjacent acres under third-party production licenses whereby the raw material produced through its third- party management relationship is contracted to the Company. Further, pursuant to the acquisition

and management agreement for Pistil Point (Food Concepts LLC), the Company also acquired a tier 2 indoor producer license that was issued by the OLCC to ANM, Inc. ("ANM") and presently cultivates cannabis in a 200 flowering light grow in the Portland facility. The Company's Oregon cultivation sites help ensure a consistent supply of high-quality raw material for its manufacture of cannabis oils and concentrates. The Company also maintains its cultivation operations in Oregon as a hedge against price volatility for raw cannabis materials. The Company intends to cultivate cannabis only in jurisdictions where it believes its own cultivation activities are necessary to ensure adequate and cost-effective supply of raw cannabis materials to produce cannabis oil and concentrates, as well as the sale of flower and pre-rolls under a producer license granted by the OLCC.

On June 10, 2022, Halo Collective and its subsidiaries brought a lawsuit against its former

business partner Decibel Farms, Inc., an Oregon corporation, and its president and a former employee for breach of business contracts by soliciting Halo's employees and vi olating non- compete respectively. The lawsuit is pending in the court and ordered to be solved by arbitration.

The Company expects to file arbitration claims in Oregon. The case does not have significant financial impact on Halo and its subsidiaries, but i t might affect Halo's market share and business strategies in Oregon. California In California, the Company has decided not to build out Ukiah Ventures, and has sold the land associated with it. The sale of the land closed on June 30, 2022;

The Company intends to continue to leverage its relationships with cannabis cultivators from the Emerald Triangle a region in Northern California comprising Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino and Trinity Counties and is considered to be the largest cannabis-producing region in the U.S. As previously announced in September 2021, the Company partnered with Green Matter Holding Inc. ("Green Matter") to purchase 1,600 acres of farm property in Lake County, California (the

"Farm"). The Farm was purchased by Lake County Natural Health LLC ("LCNH"), which is owned

50% by the Company's wholly owned indirect subsidiary, PSG Coastal Holdings LLC ("PSG") and

50% by Green Matter;

Use Permit to cultivate on the state approved acreage. On August 31, 2022, the Company entered into a termination agreement relating to the stockholders' agreement with other stockholders of

Triangle Canna and released the obligations and liabilities owing to them pursuant to such

stockholders' agreement. On September 8, 2022, the stockholders removed all directors from the board of Triangle Canna except for the Company's current CEO, Ms. Field.

