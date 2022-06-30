Halo Food : Full Year Statutory Accounts

Halo Food Co. Limited (formerly Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited) Directors' report

31 March 2022

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity') consisting of Halo Food Co. Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity' or 'HLF') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 31 March 2022.

Directors

The following persons were directors of the company during the financial period and / up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Peter James

Andrew Reeves

Daniel Rotman

Susan Klose (appointed 7 March 2022)

Robert Clisdell (resigned 17 February 2022)

Arie Nudel (resigned 27 May 2021)

Principal activities

The principal activity of the consolidated entity was the manufacture and export of dairy, health and wellness and nutritional products, with a particular focus on formulated powdered products, ready-to-drink protein drinks for both third party private label clients and the consolidated entity's proprietary product suite. The consolidated entity earns the majority of its revenues from the sales of its proprietary products, contract manufacturing for third party private label clients in Australia and the export of its New Zealand products to international markets, including China.

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current or previous financial year.

Review of operations

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $7,467,651 (31 March 2021: $8,195,476).

Significant changes in the state of affairs

Capital structure

On 20 July 2021, the company announced the lapse of 16,500,000 options issued under the Company Employee Concessional Incentive Options Plan.

On 21 July 2021, the company issued 1,000,000 ordinary shares at nil consideration upon conversion of Options issued under the Company Employee Concessional Incentive Option Plan.

On 27 September 2021, the company announced the lapse of 4,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.68 with an expiry date of 25 September 2021.

On 28 October 2021, the company announced the adoption of Employee Incentive Plan following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on the same date.

On 26 November 2021, the company issued 21,000,000 options to Directors and 17,000,000 options to employees, under the Halo Employee Incentive Plan with an expiry date of 26 November 2024.

On 21 February 2022, the company completed a capital raising of $3.5 million (before costs) by issuing 35,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.10 per share.

On 21 March 2022, the company issued 37,933,477 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.068 under the Share Purchase Plan raising a total of $2.6 million.

On 22 March 2022, the company issued 2,151,156 ordinary shares at nil consideration upon conversion of Zero Price Exercise Options issued under the Company Employee Concessional Incentive Option Plan.

Board update

On 27 May 2021, Mr Arie Nudel resigned as an executive director of the consolidated entity.

On 17 February 2022, Mr Robert Clisdell resigned as a non-executive director of the consolidated entity.

On 7 March 2022, Ms Susan Klose was appointed as a non-executive director of the consolidated entity.