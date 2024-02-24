33,198,567 Ordinary Shares of Halo Technologies Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024.

February 23, 2024 Share

33,198,567 Ordinary Shares of Halo Technologies Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 673 days starting from 22-APR-2022 to 24-FEB-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 50% of the shares held at the date the company is admitted to the Official List, expected on April 4, 2022, by Matthew Roberts Holdings Pty Ltd ATF MR Family Trust, Nicolas Bryon, and George Paxton and Alexandra Paterson Ridgeway - jintly ATF Nutex Trust will be held under escrow from February 24, 2022 till February 24, 2023.



An aggregate of 50% of the shares held at the date the company is admitted to the Official List, by Matthew Roberts Holdings Pty Ltd ATF MR Family Trust, Nicolas Bryon, and George Paxton and Alexandra Paterson Ridgeway - jintly ATF Nutex Trust will be held under escrow from February 24, 2022 till February 24, 2024.