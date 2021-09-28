Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 - August 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating income*
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
80,880
5.5
4,020
3.7
4,022
4.1
2,728
1.6
August 31, 2020
76,651
15.5
3,874
55.9
3,864
56.4
2,686
61.5
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2021
127.77
127.45
August 31, 2020
135.76
135.41
* Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of August 31, 2021
85,497
46,571
54.3
As of February 28, 2021
90,845
44,217
48.5
(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥46,459 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥44,087 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
16.00
-
18.00
34.00
February 28, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
18.00
February 28, 2022
Fiscal year ending
February 28, 2022
-
18.00
36.00
(Forecast)
(Note 1) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
(Note 2) The year-end dividend of 18 yen for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 includes a commemorative dividend of 2 yen for achieving operating income of 150 billion yen.
3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating income
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
156,800
3.2
7,330
(3.6)
7,300
(3.7)
4,920
(10.5)
230.39
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecasts announced most recently: None
* Notes:
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (4) Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements)" on page 7 of the attached documents (available in Japanese only).
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of August 31, 2021:
21,423,900 shares
As of February 28, 2021:
21,423,900 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
As of August 31, 2021:
62,317 shares
As of February 28, 2021:
74,617 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):
Six months ended August 31, 2021:
21,355,366 shares
Six months ended August 31, 2020:
19,790,045 shares
These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes
The financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. For the assumptions that the financial results forecasts are based on and cautionary notes on the use of the forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 2 of the attached documents (available in Japanese only).
The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on October 7, 2021. Materials for the session will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the session.
2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
(1) Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of August 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,568
14,085
Accounts receivable - trade
544
825
Merchandise
3,185
3,321
Supplies
4
4
Other
2,567
2,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
27,866
20,494
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
49,567
51,992
Accumulated depreciation
(19,922)
(20,850)
Buildings and structures, net
29,645
31,141
Land
17,247
17,647
Other
12,359
12,969
Accumulated depreciation
(7,458)
(7,823)
Other, net
4,901
5,145
Total property, plant and equipment
51,795
53,934
Intangible assets
Other
389
341
Total intangible assets
389
341
Investments and other assets
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
2,743
2,733
Construction assistance fund receivables
1,478
1,419
Long-term prepaid expenses
4,833
4,831
Other
1,739
1,741
Total investments and other assets
10,794
10,726
Total non-current assets
62,978
65,002
Total assets
90,845
85,497
1
(Million yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of August 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
14,868
10,011
Current portion of long-term borrowings
3,622
3,463
Lease obligations
612
559
Accounts payable - other
2,077
1,079
Accrued expenses
1,403
1,616
Advances received
1,694
1,720
Income taxes payable
1,663
1,418
Provision for point card certificates
570
601
Other
1,266
1,107
Total current liabilities
27,779
21,578
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease obligations
Provision for retirement benefits
Asset retirement obligations
Deposits for construction assistance fund receivables
Long-term leasehold and guarantee deposits received
Long-term unearned revenue
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
11,718
10,041
935
878
704
725
1,408
1,458
953
1,015
1,872
1,981
928
937
328
308
18,849
17,347
46,628
38,925
Share capital
5,430
5,430
Capital surplus
5,374
5,379
Retained earnings
33,415
35,759
Treasury shares
(133)
(111)
Total shareholders' equity
44,086
46,458
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
0
0
Total valuation and translation adjustments
0
0
Share acquisition rights
129
111
Total net assets
44,217
46,571
Total liabilities and net assets
90,845
85,497
2
