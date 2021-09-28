Log in
    2742   JP3773750009

HALOWS CO.,LTD.

(2742)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

September 28, 2021

Company name: Halows Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2742

URL: https://www.halows.com/en/

Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Hidenori Hanaoka, Senior Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative Groups

Phone: +81-86-483-1011

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 12, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 5, 2021

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 - August 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating income*

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

80,880

5.5

4,020

3.7

4,022

4.1

2,728

1.6

August 31, 2020

76,651

15.5

3,874

55.9

3,864

56.4

2,686

61.5

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2021

127.77

127.45

August 31, 2020

135.76

135.41

* Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of August 31, 2021

85,497

46,571

54.3

As of February 28, 2021

90,845

44,217

48.5

(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥46,459 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥44,087 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

16.00

-

18.00

34.00

February 28, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

18.00

February 28, 2022

Fiscal year ending

February 28, 2022

-

18.00

36.00

(Forecast)

(Note 1) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

(Note 2) The year-end dividend of 18 yen for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 includes a commemorative dividend of 2 yen for achieving operating income of 150 billion yen.

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating income

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

156,800

3.2

7,330

(3.6)

7,300

(3.7)

4,920

(10.5)

230.39

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecasts announced most recently: None

* Notes:

  1. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
    (Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (4) Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements)" on page 7 of the attached documents (available in Japanese only).
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of August 31, 2021:

21,423,900 shares

As of February 28, 2021:

21,423,900 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

As of August 31, 2021:

62,317 shares

As of February 28, 2021:

74,617 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

Six months ended August 31, 2021:

21,355,366 shares

Six months ended August 31, 2020:

19,790,045 shares

  • These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes
    • The financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. For the assumptions that the financial results forecasts are based on and cautionary notes on the use of the forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 2 of the attached documents (available in Japanese only).
    • The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on October 7, 2021. Materials for the session will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the session.

2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes

(1) Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of August 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,568

14,085

Accounts receivable - trade

544

825

Merchandise

3,185

3,321

Supplies

4

4

Other

2,567

2,262

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

27,866

20,494

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

49,567

51,992

Accumulated depreciation

(19,922)

(20,850)

Buildings and structures, net

29,645

31,141

Land

17,247

17,647

Other

12,359

12,969

Accumulated depreciation

(7,458)

(7,823)

Other, net

4,901

5,145

Total property, plant and equipment

51,795

53,934

Intangible assets

Other

389

341

Total intangible assets

389

341

Investments and other assets

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

2,743

2,733

Construction assistance fund receivables

1,478

1,419

Long-term prepaid expenses

4,833

4,831

Other

1,739

1,741

Total investments and other assets

10,794

10,726

Total non-current assets

62,978

65,002

Total assets

90,845

85,497

1

(Million yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of August 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

14,868

10,011

Current portion of long-term borrowings

3,622

3,463

Lease obligations

612

559

Accounts payable - other

2,077

1,079

Accrued expenses

1,403

1,616

Advances received

1,694

1,720

Income taxes payable

1,663

1,418

Provision for point card certificates

570

601

Other

1,266

1,107

Total current liabilities

27,779

21,578

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease obligations

Provision for retirement benefits

Asset retirement obligations

Deposits for construction assistance fund receivables

Long-term leasehold and guarantee deposits received

Long-term unearned revenue

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

11,718

10,041

935

878

704

725

1,408

1,458

953

1,015

1,872

1,981

928

937

328

308

18,849

17,347

46,628

38,925

Share capital

5,430

5,430

Capital surplus

5,374

5,379

Retained earnings

33,415

35,759

Treasury shares

(133)

(111)

Total shareholders' equity

44,086

46,458

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

0

0

Total valuation and translation adjustments

0

0

Share acquisition rights

129

111

Total net assets

44,217

46,571

Total liabilities and net assets

90,845

85,497

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Halows Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
