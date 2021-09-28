Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

September 28, 2021

Company name: Halows Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2742

URL: https://www.halows.com/en/

Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Hidenori Hanaoka, Senior Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative Groups

Phone: +81-86-483-1011

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: October 12, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 5, 2021

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 - August 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating income* Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % August 31, 2021 80,880 5.5 4,020 3.7 4,022 4.1 2,728 1.6 August 31, 2020 76,651 15.5 3,874 55.9 3,864 56.4 2,686 61.5 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen August 31, 2021 127.77 127.45 August 31, 2020 135.76 135.41

* Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of August 31, 2021 85,497 46,571 54.3 As of February 28, 2021 90,845 44,217 48.5

(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥46,459 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥44,087 million