Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] April 13, 2021 Company name: Halows Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2742 URL: https://www.halows.com/en/ Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Hidenori Hanaoka, Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative Groups Phone: +81-86-483-1011 Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: May 27, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: May 28, 2021 Scheduled date of filing securities report: May 28, 2021 Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 (March 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating income* Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % February 28, 2021 151,943 12.8 7,604 43.7 7,582 42.7 5,498 55.1 February 29, 2020 134,659 5.8 5,290 7.6 5,312 7.6 3,544 12.1 Basic earnings Diluted Return on Ratio of Ratio of earnings ordinary profit operating profit per share equity per share to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % February 28, 2021 276.84 276.08 14.0 9.0 5.1 February 29, 2020 179.28 178.67 10.7 7.5 4.0 *Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue. (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021: ¥－ million Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020: ¥－ million (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of February 28, 2021 90,845 44,217 48.5 2,065.07 As of February 29, 2020 77,066 34,653 44.8 1,745.84 (Reference) Equity: As of February 28, 2021: ¥ 44,087 million As of February 29, 2020: ¥34,545 million (3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen February 28, 2021 11,589 (7,560) 4,684 23,249 February 29, 2020 15,133 (8,133) 1,039 14,535 *Notes: Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares) Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares): As of February 28, 2021: 21,423,900 As of February 29, 2020: 19,864,600 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year: As of February 28, 2021: 74,617 As of February 29, 2020: 77,374 3) Average number of shares during the year: Year ended February 28, 2021: 19,861,828 Year ended February 29, 2020: 19,771,964 *These non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm. *Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes The financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. For the assumptions that the financial results forecasts are based on and cautionary notes on the use of the forecasts, please see "Future Outlook" on page 3 of the attached documents.

The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on April 16, 2021. Materials for the session will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the session. (3) Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 (from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Share Legal Other Legal Other retained earnings Total Total capital Reserve for tax Retained capital capital capital retained General retained surplus purpose earnings surplus surplus earnings reserve earnings reduction entry brought forward Balance at beginning of 3,114 3,057 9 3,066 16 148 18,222 7,132 25,519 period Changes during period Dividends of surplus (553) (553) Profit 3,544 3,544 Reversal of reserve for tax (7) 7 - purpose reduction entry Provision of general reserve 2,200 (2,200) - Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares (8) (8) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period - - (8) (8) - (7) 2,200 797 2,990 Balance at end of period 3,114 3,057 1 3,058 16 141 20,422 7,930 28,510 Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total Valuation Total valuation and Share acquisition Total net assets Treasury difference on shareholders' translation rights shares available-for-sale equity adjustments securities Balance at beginning of (124) 31,575 0 0 100 31,677 period Changes during period Dividends of surplus (553) (553) Profit 3,544 3,544 Reversal of reserve for tax - - purpose reduction entry Provision of general reserve - - Purchase of treasury shares (120) (120) (120) Disposal of treasury shares 107 98 98 Net changes in items other (0) (0) 7 7 than shareholders' equity Total changes during period (13) 2,969 (0) (0) 7 2,976 Balance at end of period (137) 34,544 0 0 108 34,653 6 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Share Legal Other Legal Other retained earnings Total Total capital Reserve for tax Retained capital capital capital retained General retained surplus purpose earnings surplus surplus earnings reserve earnings reduction entry brought forward Balance at beginning of 3,114 3,057 1 3,058 16 141 20,422 7,930 28,510 period Changes during period Issuance of new shares 2,316 2,316 2,316 Dividends of surplus (593) (593) Profit 5,498 5,498 Provision of reserve for tax 80 (80) - purpose reduction entry Reversal of reserve for tax (6) 6 - purpose reduction entry Provision of general reserve 2,300 (2,300) - Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares (0) (0) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period 2,316 2,316 (0) 2,315 - 74 2,300 2,530 4,904 Balance at end of period 5,430 5,373 0 5,374 16 215 22,722 10,461 33,415 Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total Valuation Total valuation and Share acquisition Total net assets Treasury difference on shareholders' translation rights shares available-for-sale equity adjustments securities Balance at beginning of (137) 34,544 0 0 108 34,653 period Changes during period Issuance of new shares 4,632 4,632 Dividends of surplus (593) (593) Profit 5,498 5,498 Provision of reserve for tax - - purpose reduction entry Reversal of reserve for tax - - purpose reduction entry Provision of general reserve - - Purchase of treasury shares (0) (0) (0) Disposal of treasury shares 5 4 4 Net changes in items other 0 0 20 21 than shareholders' equity Total changes during period 4 9,541 0 0 20 9,563 Balance at end of period (133) 44,086 0 0 129 44,217 7 Attachments Original document

