Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Hidenori Hanaoka, Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative Groups
Phone: +81-86-483-1011
Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: May 27, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: May 28, 2021
Scheduled date of filing securities report: May 28, 2021
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 (March 1, 2020 - February
28, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating income*
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
February 28, 2021
151,943
12.8
7,604
43.7
7,582
42.7
5,498
55.1
February 29, 2020
134,659
5.8
5,290
7.6
5,312
7.6
3,544
12.1
Basic earnings
Diluted
Return on
Ratio of
Ratio of
earnings
ordinary profit
operating profit
per share
equity
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
February 28, 2021
276.84
276.08
14.0
9.0
5.1
February 29, 2020
179.28
178.67
10.7
7.5
4.0
*Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue.
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021: ¥－ million
Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020: ¥－ million
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of February 28, 2021
90,845
44,217
48.5
2,065.07
As of February 29, 2020
77,066
34,653
44.8
1,745.84
(Reference) Equity: As of
February 28, 2021: ¥
44,087 million
As of February 29, 2020: ¥34,545 million
(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
February 28, 2021
11,589
(7,560)
4,684
23,249
February 29, 2020
15,133
(8,133)
1,039
14,535
*Notes:
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):
As of February 28, 2021:
21,423,900
As of February 29, 2020:
19,864,600
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:
As of February 28, 2021:
74,617
As of February 29, 2020:
77,374
3) Average number of shares during the year:
Year ended February 28, 2021:
19,861,828
Year ended February 29, 2020:
19,771,964
*These non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
*Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes
The financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. For the assumptions that the financial results forecasts are based on and cautionary notes on the use of the forecasts, please see "Future Outlook" on page 3 of the attached documents.
The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on April 16, 2021. Materials for the session will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the session.
(3) Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 (from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
(Million yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Share
Legal
Other
Legal
Other retained earnings
Total
Total capital
Reserve for tax
Retained
capital
capital
capital
retained
General
retained
surplus
purpose
earnings
surplus
surplus
earnings
reserve
earnings
reduction entry
brought forward
Balance at beginning of
3,114
3,057
9
3,066
16
148
18,222
7,132
25,519
period
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(553)
(553)
Profit
3,544
3,544
Reversal of reserve for tax
(7)
7
-
purpose reduction entry
Provision of general reserve
2,200
(2,200)
-
Purchase of treasury shares
Disposal of treasury shares
(8)
(8)
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-
-
(8)
(8)
-
(7)
2,200
797
2,990
Balance at end of period
3,114
3,057
1
3,058
16
141
20,422
7,930
28,510
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total
Valuation
Total valuation and
Share acquisition
Total net assets
Treasury
difference on
shareholders'
translation
rights
shares
available-for-sale
equity
adjustments
securities
Balance at beginning of
(124)
31,575
0
0
100
31,677
period
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(553)
(553)
Profit
3,544
3,544
Reversal of reserve for tax
-
-
purpose reduction entry
Provision of general reserve
-
-
Purchase of treasury shares
(120)
(120)
(120)
Disposal of treasury shares
107
98
98
Net changes in items other
(0)
(0)
7
7
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
(13)
2,969
(0)
(0)
7
2,976
Balance at end of period
(137)
34,544
0
0
108
34,653
6
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)