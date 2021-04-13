Log in
HALOWS CO.,LTD.

(2742)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/12
2871 JPY   +0.70%
HALOWS  : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021
PU
Halows : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

04/13/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

April 13, 2021

Company name: Halows Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2742

URL: https://www.halows.com/en/

Representative: Toshiyuki Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Hidenori Hanaoka, Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative Groups

Phone: +81-86-483-1011

Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: May 27, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: May 28, 2021

Scheduled date of filing securities report: May 28, 2021

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 (March 1, 2020 - February

28, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating income*

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

February 28, 2021

151,943

12.8

7,604

43.7

7,582

42.7

5,498

55.1

February 29, 2020

134,659

5.8

5,290

7.6

5,312

7.6

3,544

12.1

Basic earnings

Diluted

Return on

Ratio of

Ratio of

earnings

ordinary profit

operating profit

per share

equity

per share

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

February 28, 2021

276.84

276.08

14.0

9.0

5.1

February 29, 2020

179.28

178.67

10.7

7.5

4.0

*Operating income is the sum of net sales and operating revenue.

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021: ¥ million

Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020: ¥ million

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of February 28, 2021

90,845

44,217

48.5

2,065.07

As of February 29, 2020

77,066

34,653

44.8

1,745.84

(Reference) Equity: As of

February 28, 2021: ¥

44,087 million

As of February 29, 2020: ¥34,545 million

(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

February 28, 2021

11,589

(7,560)

4,684

23,249

February 29, 2020

15,133

(8,133)

1,039

14,535

*Notes:

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  3. Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):

As of February 28, 2021:

21,423,900

As of February 29, 2020:

19,864,600

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:

As of February 28, 2021:

74,617

As of February 29, 2020:

77,374

3) Average number of shares during the year:

Year ended February 28, 2021:

19,861,828

Year ended February 29, 2020:

19,771,964

*These non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

*Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes

  • The financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. For the assumptions that the financial results forecasts are based on and cautionary notes on the use of the forecasts, please see "Future Outlook" on page 3 of the attached documents.
  • The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on April 16, 2021. Materials for the session will be posted on the Company's website immediately after the session.

(3) Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 (from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Share

Legal

Other

Legal

Other retained earnings

Total

Total capital

Reserve for tax

Retained

capital

capital

capital

retained

General

retained

surplus

purpose

earnings

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

earnings

reduction entry

brought forward

Balance at beginning of

3,114

3,057

9

3,066

16

148

18,222

7,132

25,519

period

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(553)

(553)

Profit

3,544

3,544

Reversal of reserve for tax

(7)

7

-

purpose reduction entry

Provision of general reserve

2,200

(2,200)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

(8)

(8)

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-

-

(8)

(8)

-

(7)

2,200

797

2,990

Balance at end of period

3,114

3,057

1

3,058

16

141

20,422

7,930

28,510

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total

Valuation

Total valuation and

Share acquisition

Total net assets

Treasury

difference on

shareholders'

translation

rights

shares

available-for-sale

equity

adjustments

securities

Balance at beginning of

(124)

31,575

0

0

100

31,677

period

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(553)

(553)

Profit

3,544

3,544

Reversal of reserve for tax

-

-

purpose reduction entry

Provision of general reserve

-

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(120)

(120)

(120)

Disposal of treasury shares

107

98

98

Net changes in items other

(0)

(0)

7

7

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

(13)

2,969

(0)

(0)

7

2,976

Balance at end of period

(137)

34,544

0

0

108

34,653

6

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Share

Legal

Other

Legal

Other retained earnings

Total

Total capital

Reserve for tax

Retained

capital

capital

capital

retained

General

retained

surplus

purpose

earnings

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

earnings

reduction entry

brought forward

Balance at beginning of

3,114

3,057

1

3,058

16

141

20,422

7,930

28,510

period

Changes during period

Issuance of new shares

2,316

2,316

2,316

Dividends of surplus

(593)

(593)

Profit

5,498

5,498

Provision of reserve for tax

80

(80)

-

purpose reduction entry

Reversal of reserve for tax

(6)

6

-

purpose reduction entry

Provision of general reserve

2,300

(2,300)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

2,316

2,316

(0)

2,315

-

74

2,300

2,530

4,904

Balance at end of period

5,430

5,373

0

5,374

16

215

22,722

10,461

33,415

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total

Valuation

Total valuation and

Share acquisition

Total net assets

Treasury

difference on

shareholders'

translation

rights

shares

available-for-sale

equity

adjustments

securities

Balance at beginning of

(137)

34,544

0

0

108

34,653

period

Changes during period

Issuance of new shares

4,632

4,632

Dividends of surplus

(593)

(593)

Profit

5,498

5,498

Provision of reserve for tax

-

-

purpose reduction entry

Reversal of reserve for tax

-

-

purpose reduction entry

Provision of general reserve

-

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

(0)

(0)

Disposal of treasury shares

5

4

4

Net changes in items other

0

0

20

21

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

4

9,541

0

0

20

9,563

Balance at end of period

(133)

44,086

0

0

129

44,217

7

Disclaimer

Halows Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
